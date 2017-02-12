Album Review: Brett Young’s self-titled Valentine’s Day release “Brett Young”

Grade: A+

I stumbled upon this album by accident, as I assumed that the country station would not be the place to look for romance…but I was sorely mistaken. Brett Young’s self-titled debut album “Brett Young” is the go-to album to use this Valentine’s Day. You won’t regret it. Lately it has been all break-ups and parties on the country scene, but this album has thrown the genre back into the love seat and we should all be more than happy to stay.

Brett Young is a contemporary country artist from Orange County, Calif. Originally, he hoped to become a pro baseball player, but due to an injury he sustained he decided to try his hand at his second love, music. His debut album was released on Feb. 10, is made up of 12 songs and takes about 41 minutes to get through, which works if you are trying to set the mood for a dinner date. His album also includes the number one hit “Sleep Without You.” His biggest musical inspiration is Gavin DeGraw. Young definitely falls into the category of up and coming newcomers as deemed by Rolling Stone, alongside Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt.

“Sleep Without You” was a hit for a reason. This sweet serenade to any lovely lady is a classic country call for love. This slower song is set up very similarly to Thomas Rhett’s more modern approach to the genre. He has very strong vocals complete with that little bit of twang.

The song “Makin’ Me Say” is a sweeter love song. This track easily compliments a saccharine kind of relationship. It sends me back to the first few dates with a special someone. The light tempo and the banjo in the background make the song that much more playful.

One of the more upbeat songs on his album is “Close Enough.” This single — along with “In Case You Didn’t Know” — are meant to be very relatable; both show off Young’s talented lyricism and his sensitive side. “In Case You Didn’t Know” is probably the best song on the album in terms of hitting you right in the “feels” with strong expressions of love. Even though he is compared to Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt, I prefer Young’s more traditional style of avoiding additional effects apart from guitars, banjos and good ol’ acapella for the most part.

There are a few songs made specifically for those not quite feeling the Valentine’s vibe this time around. “Like I Loved You” poignantly articulates the hurt of a breakup. “Memory Won’t Let Me” eases the sadness of getting over a relationship. But then we have songs like “Back On The Wagon” and “Beautiful Believer” that give us a little hope for better times to come.

I would highly suggest this album especially for this week. This artist has also been mentioned as a must listen to by Taste of Country. His “good guy” style will definitely be winning over hearts this Valentine’s Day.