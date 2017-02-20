Police Beat for Feb. 19

Feb. 10

Horton Smells a Shoe

8:55 p.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers responded to a drug complaint in Knox Hall. When officers arrived at the room on the fourth floor, there was a strong odor of marijuana. First-year student Jacob Spitz, 18, answered the door wearing only one shoe and was the only one in the room. He gave permission to enter and there was a jar in plain site with marijuana in it. He was summonsed.

Feb. 11

One Man, Five Beers

12:09 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to an RA call of an intoxicated student in Kennebec Hall. 19-year-old student Gabe Jacobson was found vomiting in the fourth floor bathroom. He provided his birthday to officers and admitted he had consumed five beers that evening. He was summonsed for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Feb. 12

The Girls’ Room

12:52 a.m. – UMPD officers were called to York Hall for an intoxicated student. Upon arrival, 18-year-old non-student Amaris Castro was found vomiting in the women’s bathroom. There was one other intoxicated individual with him. UVAC was called and initially cleared both students. Castro was carried back to his room by other students who then proceeded to leave. UVAC was called again a short time later and transported one student to the hospital. Castro was not transported. He was summonsed for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Through the Looking Glass

9:28 p.m. – UMPD officers responded to a drug complaint at Kennebec Hall on the fourth floor. When RAs knocked, Colin Macomber, a 20-year-old student, answered the door. In his room, officers found a glass marijuana bong and he was summonsed for possession of paraphernalia and two possessions of liquor. He was also referred to judicial affairs.

Feb. 15

This Car is on Fire

10 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to a car fire in the CCA lot. UVAC and Orono Fire Department were called. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.