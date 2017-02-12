Undergraduate Student Government discusses upcoming UMaine events

New Senators and Officer Appointments

Due to scheduling conflicts, Senators Crocker, Mitchell and Ahmady have resigned.

Club Maintenance

The Mountain Bike Club was granted preliminary recognition this week. Their goal is to create an environment for anyone interested to bike with them and have fun. They plan on having a weekly ride on weekend mornings, as well as longer trips to Sugarloaf and joining the Eastern Collegiate Cycling Conference racing competition (ECCC).

Club Presentations

The International Affairs Association thanked the senate for supporting their trip to the McGill Model U.N. in Montreal from Jan. 26-29. UMaine students connected with delegates from around the world and learn about global issues.

Executive Reports

President Kevin Bois combined his report with the report on Student Entertainment this week. He will be attending a meeting on Friday to pitch the plans for the Maine Day concert this spring.

Vice President Jared Dumas will be meeting with Dean Dana on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday evening, he will be meeting with dining services at 5 p.m. at York to discuss recruitment strategies.

President Bois also handled the Financial Affairs report this week, reporting $224,382.14 in unallocated funds.

Vice President for Student Organizations Jacob Johnson congratulated his fellow Patriots fans for the Super Bowl victory, before discussing the status of the ice rink, which is “not pretty but still coming along”.

Periodic Reports

According to the Chair of the Fair Election Practices Commission Alex Rahman, the group has its election timeline set, they are on schedule and papers will be available to the senate soon.

Legal Services Liaison Maria Maffucci met with Sean O’Mara to discuss insurance and police beat issues.

Vice President Dumas covered the Orono Town Council report this week, noting highlights such as a future UMaine meeting, traffic light problems and an executive session.

ROTC Representative James O’Neill reported that 20 cadets will be sent to Maine Maritime Academy to prepare to train freshmen in future classes in either late March or early April. A date for their dodgeball tournament fundraiser for Pets for Vets at the Rec Center is still in the works, but it will likely be held after spring break. Col. Kenneth Mintz, commander of the 2nd ROTC Brigade, will come to UMaine in late March to give the MacArthur Award.

President Bois handled the report from the Director of Communications, largely unchanged from previous weeks; plans for further promotion, bringing more people to UMSG Inc. websites and that scholarship winners have been individually notified.

Reports of Standing Committees

The Political Activism Committee is working to find ways to inform UMaine students of the existence of political organizations on campus.

The next Services Committee meeting will be at York Dining hall 5 p.m. Thursday, where they will discuss recruitment strategies.

Reports of Special Committees

The UMS/Student Government Association Conference Planning Committee has a poll going out to establish a meeting time for next week.

Representative Board Reports

Commuter and Non-Traditional Students held their first Bagel Friday last week and will host their next pancake breakfast on Feb. 16.

The Honors College Student Advisory Board is running a clothing drive in the Memorial Union.

The Interfraternity Council held their first meeting last week, with a guest speaker helping with the Zimmerman Challenge in April. Greek Week will be held on the third week of April.

Community Association Reports

The Student Women’s Association will hold their performance of The Vagina Monologues this week on Feb. 9 and 10.

Allocations

$1,560 was allocated to Traditional Music & Dance to fund three upcoming country dances at the Keith Anderson Community Center in February, March and April

Special Orders and Announcements

The senate moved to an executive Session from 6:35 to 6:50 p.m.

Bois, Dumas and Johnson will not attend the GSS meeting on Feb. 28 and will be traveling to Augusta for a UMaine event.