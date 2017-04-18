Black Bears Track and Field Performs Well at Wildcat Invitational

The University of Maine men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, April 15 for the Wildcat Invitational. Athletes from Maine, New Hampshire, Bates College and Merrimack College competed in the invitational, with Maine athletes on both the men’s and women’s sides faring well.

On the men’s side, third-year Mozai Nelson finished first in both and 100 and 200-meter dash, finishing in 11.28 seconds and 22.60 seconds, respectively. In the 100, Nelson was followed by first-year teammate Erick Seekins, who finished in 6th place (11.74) and in the 200, he finished four spots ahead of first-year teammate Andrew Clement (23.43).

In the 400-meter dash, Maine grabbed the top two spots as fourth-years Jake Osborn (49.70) and Joseph Slattery (49.94) finished within .24 seconds of each other.

In the 800 meter, it was third-year Jacob Johns finishing first for the Black Bears and fifth overall with a time of 1:56.07, followed by second-year Tucker Corbett, who ran a time of 1:56.94.

In distance, Johns and fourth-year Jesse Orach led the Black Bears. Johns finished first in the 1500 meter with a time of 3:56.49 and Orach led the pack in the 3000 meter, finishing in 8:36.06. In the 3000-meter steeplechase it was Levi Frye finishing in second place for the Black Bears with a time of 9:38.59.

Maine also finished first in both the 4×100 relay and the 4×400 relay.

On the women’s side, first-year Cassidy Hill won the 100-meter dash, coming in with a time of 12.41, while fourth-year Grace MacLean, second-year Lauren Magnuson and fourth-year Teal Jackson, finished in 2nd, 3rd and 4th place respectively, in the 200-meter. Hill finished fifth.

First-year Tiffany Tanner placed first in the 800-meter, finishing with a time of 2:17.34.

In field events for the men, fourth-year Assad Hicks finished first with a jump of 1.95 meters. He was followed by first-years Camden Cleathero and Troy Davis, who both jumped 1.85 meters and tied for fourth place.

In discus, fourth-year Shane Corbett brought home first place, throwing the disc 46.34 meters. Third-year Adam Lufkin and first-year Jacob Stanko followed him in fifth and sixth place.

Third-year Thomas Murray finished second in the hammer throw to UNH’s second-year Jonathan Chapman, throwing the hammer 52.11 meters to Champan’s 53.81 meters.

In the men’s javelin throw, Maine’s Kelby Mace finished in the top spot with a throw of 62.82 meters.

In women’s field events, second-year Ariel Clachar won the long jump with a jump of 5.65 meters.

In the shot put, Maine fourth-year Ashley Donohoe and third-year Rachel Bergeron grabbed the top two spots. Donohoe threw 12.61 meters while Bergeron threw 11.93. In the discus, Donohoe and Bergeron finished third and fourth, respectively.

Bergeron won the hammer throw with a throw of 59.09 meters and Donohoe finished third with a throw of 45.31 meters.

In the javelin throw, second-year Kayla Greenawalt finished third with a throw of 34.22 meters while fellow Black Bear, second-year Briana Degone threw the javelin 33.97 meters, good for 4th place.

The next chance to see both the Maine men and women in action will be Wednesday, April 19 when they head to Worcester, Massachusetts for the Holy Cross Multi-Meet.