Men’s and women’s track both pull seventh at Amherst pre-conference meet

The University of Maine men’s and women’s track and field teams visited UMass Amherst for a pre-conference meet. Both the men’s and women’s teams placed seventh, collecting 65.75 and 28.5 points, respectively.

On the men’s side, second-year Simon Powhida finished in first place in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:45.11.

Fourth-year Asaad Hicks tied with three others for second place in the high jump. Hicks’ height of 1.91 meters was beaten only by fourth-year Gilberto Brown of UMass Lowell, who jumped 2.02 meters.

In the 5000-meter run, third-year Joshua Horne excelled with third place finished and a time of 15:12.19.

In the discus throw, Maine picked up some points with third and fourth place finishes by fourth-year Shane Corbett and first-year Jacob Stanko. Corbett threw for 46.84 meters, while Stanko was right behind him, with 45.07 meters.

Third-year Jeremy Frantz picked up some early points for Maine in the shot put. His distance of 15.18 meters was good for fourth place.

The 1500-meter run proved favorable for third-year Jacob Johns, who finished fourth with a time of 3:57.12. He was only five seconds behind the first place finisher, fourth-year Joe Gioielli of Central Connecticut State University.

First-year Erick Seekins placed fifth in the long jump, with his flight of 6.47 meters.

Fourth-year Shane Corbett placed sixth in the hammer throw, launching his projectile a distance of 48.13 meters.

Third-year Isaac Yeboah placed seventh in the 400-meter hurdle with a time of 56.11.

Second-year Tucker Corbett placed ninth out of 29 in the 800-meter run. His time of 1:57.38 was only three seconds behind first-year Michael Thurston of Dartmouth, who placed first.

After the men’s action cleared up, Dartmouth had taken first overall with 159 points. UMass Amherst finished second with 144.25 points.

On the women’s side, fourth-year Ashley Donohoe earned some early points for Maine in the shot put, throwing a distance of 12.33 meters.

Second-year Taylor Lenentine reached a height of 3.10 meters in the pole vault. Third-year Lyndsi Ross-Trevor of Dartmouth won the event with a jump of 3.25 meters.

In 400-meter dash, first-year Elisabeth Redwood beat 12 other runners, finishing fifth with a time of 58.42.

A total of 31 runners competed in the 800-meter run and first-year Tiffany Tanner placed eighth among them, with a time of 2:15.98.

First-year Brittany Torchia finished seventh in the 400-meter hurdles.

Maine excelled in the 4×400 meter relay, placing second with a time of 4:02.15, less than one second behind first place finisher Dartmouth.

At the end of the day, UMass Amherst collected the most points with 193. New Hampshire was second with 137.50 points and Dartmouth was third with 106 points, respectively.

Up next for the track and field teams is the America East Conference meet. The meet will take place over two days, next weekend at UNH in Durham, N.H.