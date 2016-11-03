Dance Marathon fundraises with ‘$100 Day’

The University of Maine’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon team hosted a fundraising event on Friday, Jan. 29 in the Memorial Union. The event, “100 Dollar Day,” aimed to help people raise $100 toward their fundraising goals in a single day for the Dance Marathon, which will be held on Feb. 27. The executive team set up in the Lown Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with music and food to help others raise money in any way possible.

Last year, the Dance Marathon — previously known as Bearfest — raised $70,599.99 to help an area hospital support local children.

The executive committee for the Dance Marathon has two co-chairs, or co-presidents, Cassandra Krummel and Devon Biggie, who lead 12 other members. The committee works closely with Kelly Pearson, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Representative at Eastern Maine Medical Center, to make the event the best it can be.

Biggie said his job is to motivate and support both those who are on the committee, but also others who are fundraising for the event. Biggie became involved in the charity event last year as a catering chair, and fell in love with the cause, leading him to his present involvement in the event.

“After seeing the behind-the-scenes and the reactions of the miracle children at the event moved me and I wanted to do more,” Biggie said. “In the end, no matter what happens, we do this all for the kids and that’s what makes all the hard work worth it.”

As the date of the Dance Marathon creeps closer and closer, the committee hopes to raise as much money as possible to reach the $100,000 goal.

“We really want to start this semester off on the right foot and show that a school like UMaine can come together as one to raise $100,000 for the kids,” Biggie said.

The “100 Dollar Day” event is one of many to come within the next month. On Thursday, Feb. 4, there will be a pancake night in the Union. There is a “team battle” set for Friday, Feb. 5. The team that raises the most money will first receive pizza at the next event. On Friday, Feb. 12, the committee is holding a “Jail ‘N Bail” fundraiser with a mystery guest.

So far, the group has raised $10,043. Donations can be made online by clicking on the link on the UMaine Miracle Network Dance Marathon Facebook page.