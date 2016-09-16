The Avenue a new ‘hot spot’ for student renters

A new apartment complex, The Avenue, is located directly in between two other college apartment complexes, Orchard Trails and The Reserve, previously known as The Grove.

The Avenue has a variety of different apartment layouts. They offer a studio apartment, one, two, three, four and five bedrooms options, which could either be single level lofts or multiple level townhouse residencies. Each bedroom has its own bathroom as well as another half-bath for guests. It is optional to have it fully furnished and tenants can have a $40 cap for all utilities, or go through different companies on their own. There is a clubhouse with a movie theater and golf simulator, a gym, a coffee bar, a computer lab with free printing, tanning and a 30-person hot tub.

Many residents of The Reserve and Orchard Trails have moved over to The Avenue, leaving barely any spots left at The Avenue.

Marissa Moschella, a third-year student at the University of Maine lived at The Grove last year but decided to move to The Avenue this year.

“I chose to move from The Grove [Reserve] to The Avenue for the simple fact that it was brand new. When I moved into The Grove I moved into an apartment someone already lived in. There were holes in the wall and broken furniture. When I moved into the Avenue everything was a step up from what I was getting at the Grove,” Moschella said.

Miranda Harvey, a third-year student at UMaine described The Reserve as the “hot spot” where the majority of people lived last year and that it was one of the nicer places to live in Orono. The apartments come fully furnished and include all utilities, a pool, a gym, free tanning, free coffee, free printing, a library and not much traffic heading to campus.

Harvey described some of her experiences with The Grove last year.

“There were obviously problems with the complex, the gate never worked, our dishwasher didn’t work, the dryer never dried your clothes until it was running for four hours, then the clothes smelt burnt and shrunk, the furniture was old and smelly, overages were excessive, and management wouldn’t listen to anything you said unless your parents called and pretty much threatened to sue. Last year the prices were ridiculous, I was paying around $670 a month for an apartment that never worked even after maintenance came to fix it.”

Orchard Trails and The Reserve have put in immense effort into trying to keep their residents and to get new residents to sign.

Orchard Trails has a large sign out front of their entrance that reads “Don’t miss out! $1,000 could be yours! Sign as low as $416!”

Jean Point, a fourth-year student at UMaine is going on his second year living at Orchard Trails.

“I was under the impression that $500 would be the lowest that Orchard Trails would get and since we were only paying a little more than that it seemed like a smart idea to re-sign the lease. After about a week or so after resigning, Orchard Trails had new advertising that was not only cheaper than $500 but they would also give anyone who signed a $500 gift card.”

Orchard Trails was so desperate for people to sign after The Avenue was built that they lowered the rent to $418 for people who signed, whereas other residents like Point who re-signed are still paying $535.

Point also mentioned that new residents got brand new appliances and got their carpets shampooed. When he asked why his carpet wasn’t cleaned they told him they ran out of time.

Everyone who signed at the Reserve around March or April of 2016 was given a visa gift card as an incentive to sign or resign. “It’s $100 cheaper this year for rent plus they gave me a $530 Visa Gift Card to resign,” Harvey said.

“The apartment I moved into is cleaner and the appliances actually work how they’re supposed to. The front gates work now, they have stricter pool rules and it’s no longer considered the party spot because most people who lived at The Grove last year moved to The Avenue because it’s the newest and best thing,” Harvey said. “The main reason I stayed in The Reserve this year is because it was convenient since I already lived there.”

Despite the competition among all three complexes, The Avenue has taken a bulk of business for the 2016 school year.