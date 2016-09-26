Restaurant Review: Woodman’s famous burger loses its luster

Rating: C
At the end of the day, I realized if you want a good burger, just make the drive to Paddy Murphy’s in Bangor. Woodman’s Bar and Grill, on the other hand, is largely regarded as a local favorite. Founded by University of Maine graduates, Woodman’s Bar and Grill has rested in the heart of Orono for over a decade. Today, it remains a prominent part of downtown culture, hosting weekly trivia nights and the occasional music event. Even still, a popular venue does not always mean the meals are still good.
As a student who does not own a vehicle, Orono restaurants have always been a saving grace for off-campus rendezvous. I have eaten out with friends in almost every local venue, from early afternoon gatherings at The Family Dog to the late night hangouts at The Roost. I spent last summer walking into downtown and enjoying the special deals each local restaurant offered. This is why when walking into Woodman’s for the first time last weekend, I found myself surprised I had never been there before. People kept talking to me about the events, the ambience, and the food. The expectations were high. I sat down. I ate the food. The verdict: Woodman’s did little to stand up for its highly regarded name.
Don’t get me wrong. The atmosphere perfectly blended comfort with classy. If you didn’t want to eat inside, there is a nice fire pit outside and a good view of town. The employees were friendly and polite. The eating area was nice and clean. For those who came with a group of friends, there was a billiard table set up near the entrance door. If the food had not been bland, slightly overcooked, and oversalted, this restaurant could have easily convinced me it was the gem so many others told me it once was. My main dish was ordered off of the “Woodman’s Famous Burgers” section. My “Southwest Burger” was salt and spices on the outside and absolutely brown and tasteless in the center. My fries had an awkward outer texture reminiscent York Dining Hall’s battered fries. I found myself drinking more water than taking bites out of my food. When conversing with friends about their dishes, they also claimed their meals were all on a similar level in between disappointing and average.
This is not to say every meal was terrible. What I will say is that my appetizer of choice, the spinach artichoke dip, was well made and beautifully delivered. The sweet potato fries were better in texture than the normal fries, with good flavor. There was a good selection of food, spanning from fish, to burgers, and tofu. The alcoholic beverages were diverse and expansive. If I had been 21 years old, I would have probably sat by the bar, enjoyed a few sips of alcohol, and had a good time.
As I was leaving, I couldn’t help but feel that maybe Woodman’s Bar and Grill was no longer the treasure it once was. It remains a mystery to me what the first few years of this restaurant was like. Now it is clear that I will probably will not return to that restaurant anytime soon. For the price, the atmosphere and good service just does not make up for the quality of food received. With so many other restaurants catering to university students, it is not very hard to walk somewhere else. The Roost, for instance, has great wings, a good atmosphere, and special deals throughout the week. For the burger-loving student craving a nice, urban setting, just drive to Bangor. Paddy Murphy’s is right by the streetcorner.
You should definitely try another burger off the menu or anything else, Woodman’s uses locally sourced farm fresh ingredients and you can see the time and effort put forth in the menu. Your review of the southwest burger is very ammature as you cannot see it is coated in Cajun seasoning then topped with pepper jack cheese, habenero salsa, and then sliced avocado. From all of that on top you picked the wrong burger to try and say is bland as there is clearly no way for that to happen, over salting fine it has Cajun all over it, but bland? Come on.
As you can see from the many reviews on Facebook yelp tripadvisor or so have you that you must have had that one outlier of a new cook cause in all the times I have been there I have never been disappointed, it never ceases to amaze. I know i am speaking out of frustration out of your poorly written article critizing food at the best restaurant in greater Bangor voted by readers of the Bangor daily, maybe you should read it to see how good reviews of restaurants are done good and bad. Further more Woodman’s is a lot more than just the best restaurant in Orono it is a huge part of the community with the giving back, fundraisers, helping clubs at school and also donations to like every event that goes on in town. So next time you decide to come in to Woodman’s, which you will, make sure you order a burger so they can make up for your last one. Further more make sure to tip the waitress cause your sorry excuse for a website and article show you might not be able to tip well. Please read this comment as you may receive many more from the wide customer base of Woodman’s that stretches to Portland and beyond. thanks for your time ashley