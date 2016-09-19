Mulumba leads Defense

The University of Maine football team has an extremely special talent in fourth-year linebacker Christophe Mulumba, who comes from Montreal, Quebec. Like most young Canadians, Mulumba played hockey as his primary sport growing up. That was, until he found football at age 16 and decided to pursue it.

“I started football when I was 16, I used to play hockey and my friends at school convinced me to try it out. I just found love for the game from the first time I stepped on the field and kept going with it,” Mulumba said.

Mulumba has been an all-time great Black Bear in his first three seasons at linebacker. He has been a key part of the Black Bear defense since arriving on the field his freshman year in 2013. That same year, he was named Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Rookie of the Year and honored as Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Defensive Rookie of the Year. In Mulumba’s freshman season he also led the team in tackles with 118, which was fifth in the league.

In the following season, Mulumba didn’t slow down. He was named Maine’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, made the CAA All-Conference first-team and led the Black Bears in tackles yet again, with 95 tackles. His junior year in 2015 was plagued by injuries and he only got to play in eight games. Although his season was not complete, when he was able to play he was still extremely effective, recording 37 tackles and an interception.

As far as this current season goes, the team may be off to a tough 0-2 start, but Mulumba is certainly doing all he can in his senior campaign. He has tallied double-digit tackles in both games and has 22 total already on the young season, easily leading the team. He is well on his way to more league honors and resume building awards at this rate.

“He knows the defense in and out and helps guys get lined up and during the game he’s a big time pl[a]y maker especially with his run stop skills,” fourth-year wide receiver Jordan Dunn said. “He brings a lot to the table on the defensive side of the ball.”

Not only is he bringing skills to the team, but also a positive attitude.

“I just want to help the team as much as I can, make the big plays when they come to me. Just fly around out there and do my job,” Mulumba said.

Being an older member of the team, he gets to plays a part in helping the newer members of the team with his experience.

“He’s more mature now and helps coach the younger guys. His mental part about the game has increased since he first stepped on the field, he’s literally a student of the game,” Dunn said.

The team has plenty of confidence from their star player, Mulumba, despite getting off to an 0-2 start. Mulumba believes they just have to start playing team football. He still believes they can achieve their ultimate goal, which is to win the league.

“It’s still early in the season. I think we can get it together and win it all. We just got to play as a team. Offense, defense and special teams come together as one and just play as a team,” Mulumba said.

After putting together such a spectacular football career at Maine, Mulumba has dreams of continuing his playing career at the professional level following his college career.

“I definitely want to play professional football, NFL, any type of professional football is my goal. But, if that doesn’t work out then to go to graduate school and get my master’s,” Mulumba said.

Hopefully the team can get it together the rest of the way and help Mulumba achieve his senior year goal, winning it all. Mulumba has put together one of the best Maine football careers in the history of the program and it would be nice to send him off on a high note. Mulumba will definitely do his part, let’s see what happens the rest of the way.