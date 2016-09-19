Police Beat for Sept. 18

Sept. 10

Smoke ‘til you sleep

2:19 a.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers on routine patrol saw a male who appeared to be asleep hunched over in his vehicle stopped on Rangeley Road. Upon approaching the car, the officers on patrol could smell a strong scent of marijuana and searched the vehicle. George Bragdon, 23, was summonsed for possession of paraphernalia after officers found a bong and grinder in the vehicle.

Sept. 11

Scream and shout

1:37 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to reports of a man screaming on Rangeley Road. Upon arrival, officers found Nicholas Kosmidis walking down the road and shouting, visibly intoxicated. Kosmidis was summonsed for illegal possession of alcohol by consumption by a minor.

Gone with the wind

3:42 p.m. – UMPD, for the second week in a row, responded to a report of a bicycle theft at York Hall. After investigating, officers determined a Roadmaster brand bicycle was taken from the bike rack. Unfortunately, the bike was not chained to the rack.

Sept. 13

Dabbed out

7:39 p.m. – UMPD and University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) responded to a call at Cumberland Hall and transported one student to the hospital. While no summonses were given, the transported subject was believed to have smoked wax dabs.