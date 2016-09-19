Posted on by

Police Beat for Sept. 18

Sept. 10

Smoke ‘til you sleep

2:19 a.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers on routine patrol saw a male who appeared to be asleep hunched over in his vehicle stopped on Rangeley Road. Upon approaching the car, the officers on patrol could smell a strong scent of marijuana and searched the vehicle. George Bragdon, 23, was summonsed for possession of paraphernalia after officers found a bong and grinder in the vehicle.

Sept. 11

Scream and shout

1:37 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to reports of a man screaming on Rangeley Road. Upon arrival, officers found Nicholas Kosmidis walking down the road and shouting, visibly intoxicated. Kosmidis was summonsed for illegal possession of alcohol by consumption by a minor.

Gone with the wind

3:42 p.m. – UMPD, for the second week in a row, responded to a report of a bicycle theft at York Hall. After investigating, officers determined a Roadmaster brand bicycle was taken from the bike rack. Unfortunately, the bike was not chained to the rack.

Sept. 13

Dabbed out

7:39 p.m. – UMPD and University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) responded to a call at Cumberland Hall and transported one student to the hospital. While no summonses were given, the transported subject was believed to have smoked wax dabs.

 

 

Jacob Posik
Jacob Posik is a native of Turner, ME and an undergraduate student at the University of Maine studying Political Science and Maine Studies. During the 2015-2016 school year, Jacob was the Sports Editor of the Maine Campus and is now the News Editor. His writing can also be found in his Bangor Daily News blog, Top Shelf Gripe, and in The Maine Wire, where he writes political commentary.

http://topshelfgripe.bangordailynews.com
http://www.themainewire.com/author/jacob-posik/

