Police beat for Oct. 2

Notice: The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) would like all students to know that since Sept. 1, 19 bikes have been stolen from various places on the University of Maine campus. Among the 19 stolen, nine were locked to bike racks and the other 10 were left unlocked. Please lock up your bicycles and keep a watchful eye on your belongings. If anyone sees suspicious activity near one of the many bike racks on campus, students are asked to call UMPD at (207) 581-4040.

Sept. 23

Smoked out

10:45 p.m. – A UMPD officer on foot patrol smelled marijuana coming from a room in Oxford Hall and entered the building to find the source of the smell. After narrowing it down to the second floor, the officer knocked on the door he believed the odor was coming from and found Charles Nason, an 18-year-old first-year student, inside. Nason admitted to smoking and was compliant and respectful to the officer’s orders. Nason was summonsed for possession of marijuana.

Sept. 24

Unintended consequences

12:22 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to a Resident Assistant (RA) complaint of drinking and noise coming from a room on the fourth floor of Somerset Hall. Upon arrival, UMPD officers found 13 total people packed inside the room, all of whom were drinking. The officers also found usable amounts of marijuana in the room and summonsed Matthew Shaughnessy, Yanni Roguski and Thomas McLarney for possession of marijuana. The other 10 students in the room were referred to Judicial Affairs (JA) for alcohol use.

Taking one for the team

1:27 a.m. – After responding to a false drug complaint on the bike trail behind the New Balance Recreation Center, UMPD officers noticed an SUV parked in the Hilltop parking lot with its lights on, with what appeared to be smoke coming out of the windows. Upon approaching the vehicle, UMPD officers knocked on the window to find a usable amount of marijuana on the center console and a pipe, prompting them to search the rest of the vehicle. In total, UMPD officers found usable amounts of marijuana, six pipes, two bongs and two grinders inside the vehicle. First-year student Benjamin Blake admitted to owning all of the marijuana and paraphernalia inside the car and was summonsed for possession of drug paraphernalia. Three other students in the vehicle were referred to JA.

Sept. 25

Three strikes, you’re out

2:13 a.m. – UMPD officers were called in for an alcohol complaint in Oxford Hall. The complaint was concerning two students, visibly intoxicated, who were running throughout the dormitory halls on the third floor shouting and slamming doors. At first, UMPD officers gave the two students a warning. Officers would return to the third floor before leaving to warn the two students about their behavior again before leaving Oxford Hall. Moments later, officers returned after receiving a third complaint about the students and summonsed Jackson Campbell and Griffin Knonemer for illegal possession of alcohol by consumption, along with disorderly conduct warnings.