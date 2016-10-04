Career Fest helps students prepare for future

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Career Fest was held at the University of Maine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Career Fest kept it light, with music playing, raffles, popcorn, snow cones and hot dogs, as well as free t-shirts for those who signed up. The event is just the first in a series of events on campus that focus on helping University of Maine students become employed.

Crissane Blackie, the director of the Career Center, organized the event over the summer with her staff. The event is primarily held to get students ready for those upcoming career events. “We wanted to get something early so people can start thinking about they need to be doing to get hired,” Blackie said.

On Oct. 19, UMaine will also host an Engineering Job Fair that 105 companies will be attending. Career Fest aims to get students ready for that event, as well as the regular career fair held on Feb. 1.

“The whole idea is to get people excited about thinking about their career and starting to get organized for the year,” Blackie said.

A number of employers attended to look at resumes, talk about internship and career opportunities and give advice on what companies are looking for in order to make students more competitive applicants.

Representatives from Target, Enterprise, Wayfair, LG&H, Woodard & Curran, Camden National Bank, YMCA, Internship Hub of Aroostook, Procter & Gamble and Wyman’s all attended.

Representatives from each college within the university and various clubs were there as well.

Meghan Connelly was at the event with the College of Education and Human Development. She is an academic advisor for the college.

She described Career Fest as “a great opportunity for students who don’t have a major yet to come talk to a representative from each college to decide what programs they’re interested in and figure out what their career goals are.”

The event also included several different half-hour presentations for students to attend, with a variety of topics to help prepare them for the job market.

Julia Munsey is a partner at Dougherty Project Management. She is also a graduate from the University of Maine in 2002, where she studied communications. At this year’s Career Fest, she held a presentation on networking.

“Networking isn’t rocket science,” Munsey said. “If you do it strategically, it can help you not only in your work life, but your personal life as well.”

Addie Todd, a first-year studying pre-business, joined the crowd as Munsey spoke about networking. She described Career Fest as really helpful. “It made me want to network with people and get myself out there,” she said of Munsey’s seminar.

If you’re interested in the Career Center’s events on campus, or if you just want to learn more, you can also download the mobile app Career Link, where there is access to jobs as well as the Career Center’s website: https://umaine.edu/career/.