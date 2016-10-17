Stephen King to launch new book at UMaine on Nov. 7

Stephen King will be releasing his newest book, “Hearts in Suspension,” at the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine on Nov. 7.

The event will consist of a reading of the book as well as a discussion of his days as a student at the University of Maine during the Vietnam War era. This will be followed by a conversation with King’s former classmates and friends from the University of Maine, who co-authored the collection.

There is no word on a book signing session as of yet.

King graduated from the University of Maine in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English. King had his own weekly column in the Maine Campus called, “King’s Garbage Truck.”

The Fogler Library at the University of Maine holds many of King’s papers that he wrote while attending school.

In 1971, King married a fellow student from UMaine, Tabitha Spruce and was hired as a teacher at Hampden Academy in Hampden, Maine. During these days he continued to write short stories and work on ideas for novels.

In 1973, Doubleday publishing company published King’s first novel, “Carrie.” Decades later, King is now one of the most well-known horror story authors of all time, having published over 50 books.

According to an evaluation by the Rolling Stone, some of his best novels are “The Stand,” “IT,” “The Shining” and “Salem’s Lot.”

The ballroom in Estabrooke Hall at UMaine is said to be haunted and was part of the inspiration for King’s “The Shining.”

The publishing of “Hearts in Suspension” by the University of Maine Press, which is a division of Fogler Library, marks the 50th anniversary of King’s enrollment at UMaine.

The volume features a reprint of “Hearts in Atlantis” which is about his fictional counterpart, Peter Riley, during his first year at UMaine. It also features his new essay, “Five to One, One in Five,” which is a reflection of his undergraduate years and photos and documents from his time at UMaine, including some of his columns from, “King’s Garbage Truck.”

The book also includes 12 essays from King’s classmates and friends and one of his English professors, Jim Bishop, who also edited the book.

“Hearts in Suspension” is dedicated to some of his inspirational professors at UMaine including Burton Hatlen, Edward “Ted” Holmes and Edward “Sandy” Ives.

Copies of “Hearts in Suspension” will be available for purchase at the Collins Center for the Arts (CCA) following the event and available at bookstores nationwide after Nov. 7. Copies may also be pre-ordered now from the University of Maine Press website.

Tickets are available at the CCA box office during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14 for members of the University of Maine community. Each person can obtain one ticket with a MaineCard for free.

Members of the public can register for two tickets per person online at www.collinscenterforthearts.com or at the CCA box office beginning Oct. 17.