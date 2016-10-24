Comedy Review: Joe Rogan’s unfiltered persona on display in “Triggered”

Grade: B+

Stand-up comedy has a way of allowing people to discuss serious issues in a manner that is lighthearted and meant to be taken as such. Joe Rogan’s “Triggered,” which was filmed on location at The Fillmore in San Francisco, Calif., is another excellent example of this. Like a drugged-up, profanity-laced version of a “Saturday Night Live” skit, Rogan’s Netflix Original is right up there with the most celebrated comedians of today’s day and age.

Having learned mixed martial arts and Taekwondo early on in life, Rogan, who is now 49, looks the type and exhibits the same energy as a fighter. His topics of conversation include the man who ran onto the White House grounds and made it all the way to the East Room before being apprehended, Scientology, duck-face selfies and the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris, France. Throughout the entire routine, it seems that he makes fun of nearly every demographic in the United States, especially those who live in Texas and California.

Where Rogan falls short is his impressions, especially the impressions he does of President Barack Obama and Smeagol from “The Lord of the Rings” film franchise. Perhaps dubbing in the voice of fellow comedian Jeff Dunham would have been better for Rogan’s impressions. Luckily, Rogan has other things that make up more of his forte, like making small jabs at his children.

Outside of comedy, Rogan is also known for being a color commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and he is especially known for being the host of the hit game show “Fear Factor,” which aired from 2001 to 2006 and then again from 2011 to 2012. Obviously, due to these “factors,” Rogan is highly involved in the entertainment industry, which only makes the viewership of his stand-up routines more interesting.

Looking back at all of the recordings Rogan has done in comedy, he’s certainly not the best comedian on the market, but he is definitely someone who demands attention. He can captivate an audience with unfiltered jokes about nearly anything, especially himself. At one point, Rogan referred to himself as looking like a human thumb, thanks in part to his shaved head.

Remarkably, Rogan’s comedy is easy to follow. His world views are simple to understand and his stand-up is centered around the idea that he is just one of your friends having an enlightening conversation with you at the local bar. Typical “guy talk” is what he likes to exhibit most of the time. He doesn’t have any unique traits that people associate him with, like Bo Burnham and his musical talent or Larry the Cable Guy and his blue-collar affability. He’s purely jokes and all anybody needs to do is give him a microphone in order to make any audience member laugh.

Though he may be 49, Rogan’s comedy makes him 20 years younger. He’s full of life, realism and paints a picture of society that no one else can. You can stream “Triggered” — his latest comedy recording — on Netflix now.