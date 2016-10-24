Football claims fourth straight victory

The University of Maine (4-3) football team kept their winning streak alive as they beat the University of Rhode Island (URI) Rams (1-7) 28-21 in a dogfight. Second-year wide receiver Micah Wright stole the show with seven receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

First-year running back Josh Mack got the Black Bears started in the first quarter with a 65-yard gallop to the end zone to get Maine on the board and to take an early 7-0 lead.

Rhode Island responded early in the second quarter when first-year quarterback Jordan Vazzano tossed a 25-yard strike to second-year wide receiver Jordan Beauvais to knot the score at 7 apiece with 14:00 remaining the first half.

Maine regained the lead with 9:07 left in the first half when fourth-year quarterback Dan Collins found Wright for a 9-yard score, giving Maine a 14-7 lead.

Rhode Island responded in quick fashion as they tied the game up at 14-14 with 4:29 left in the half thanks to a Vazzano quarterback sneak from 5-yards out. The touchdown was the first collegiate touchdown of many for the young Rams quarterback.

The game was quiet for quite some time until Maine’s black hole defense came up with the biggest play of the game late in the third quarter. Vazzano made a rookie mistake as he threw into double-coverage and was picked off by Maine’s second-year defensive end Connor Walsh who took it to the house for a 48-yard pick six and gave Maine the lead 21-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Vazzano went back to work early in the fourth quarter as he found fellow classmate and first-year wide receiver Aaron Parker for a 65-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 with 10:30 left in regulation.

Maine took over at URI’s 45-yard line thanks to a fourth-year Pat Ricard’s sack on Rhode Island’s 2-yard-line which forced them to punt from their own end zone.

Collins and the Maine offense took full advantage of the field position as he found Wright again for his second score of the day and to take the lead 28-21 with 6:00 remaining in the game.

Maine held on the rest of the way to take home their fourth consecutive victory.

Maine looks to carry their momentum with them as they hit the road again to travel to William and Mary next Saturday with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Rhode Island will also take a road trip, theirs to Harrisonburg, Va. to play against James Madison University. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.