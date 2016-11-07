Black Bears fall to Northeastern

The University of Maine (2-9-0) women’s hockey team fell to the Northeastern Huskies (7-3-1) in Boston on Saturday, Nov. 5. Despite their late goals the Black Bears fell 3-2, unable to push the game into overtime.

The Huskies came right out and started the scoring five minutes into the first period off a power play. Third-year forward Denisa Krizova got the puck from the corner from redshirt fourth-year forward Paige Savage and third-year forward Shelby Herrington.

Northeastern doubled their lead on another power play opportunity in the second period. Savage got the puck off a rebound from third-year forwards Shelby Herrington and McKenna Brand, getting it past Maine’s redshirt first-year goaltender Claudia Jackson.

Although the Huskies were able to net a goal each period, the Black Bears were unable to find the back of the net until the last period.

Northeastern started off the period, netting a goal, three minutes into the period, bringing the score to 3-0. Brand scored the goal off of an assist from fourth-year forward Hayley Scamurra and Krizova. This was Brand’s seventh goal on the season.

Ten minutes after this goal, Maine’s third-year forward Catherine Tufts found the back off the net, assisted by fourth-year forward Emilie Brigham and first-year forward Lydia Murray. In an effort to score, Jackson was pulled to put another offensive player on the ice. In the last minute of the game when Jackson was pulled, three seconds later Maine found the back of the net. Third-year forward Brooke Stacey edged past Northeastern second-year goaltender Brittany Bugalski. She scored off a pass from fourth-year forward Morgan Sakundiak and first-year forward Tereza Vanisova.

Despite these late goals, the Black Bears were not able to find the back of the net to score again and the Huskies took the game. The Huskies went 2-for-4 on the power play goal opportunities, while the Black Bears went 0-for-5 on the power plays. Jackson took the loss for the night, while Bugalski took the win.

The Black Bears will return to the ice at the Alfond Friday, Nov. 11 against another conference rival, Boston University. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Huskies will travel to Merrimack for a game on Friday, Nov. 11 with a puck drop scheduled for 2 p.m.