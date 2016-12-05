Orono Minifest: the music scene many have been waiting for

Orono Flow and WMEB 91.9 hosted what they are calling a “Minifest” at the Keith Anderson Community Center in downtown Orono, Maine on Friday, Dec. 2. The event showcased many musical and artistic groups, many of whom are familiar to the local community.

Orono Flow is “a community-based arts collective that aims to create an accessible and supportive environment for the public by providing opportunities for emerging artists and creatives to express their passion for the arts,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

What started out as a basement collaboration has now become a full-fledged venue, with roughly ten live lyrical performances. The performances ranged from local artist Ex Panda’s rapping skills to local poetry, coupled with vendors selling art, plant decorum, jewelry and other custom-made items.

Many believe that Alex Cudaros, the creator of the event, has succeeded in created a free-flowing open space for artists of all styles to comfortably perform and show off their talents.

“I absolutely love the poetry,” Walter Kumiega said. “I’ve always been a fan of poetry, and Dylan the guy who’s from the radio station, never fails to do something interesting.”

Minifest allowed attendees to experience a collection of abnormal genres that they might not have otherwise been exposed to. The event showcased a number of local bands and art groups. Some favorites that were in the lineup for the night were The Cards and Turner, both of which have competed at the “Battle of the Bands” at the University of Maine. Other artists included Fish Jug, Phospiends and Lord Baltimore.

The band Turner has had the opportunity to participate in previous events hosted by Orono Flow.

“Everytime I get in my head that people aren’t gonna like us because we’re too hard core,” Turner lead vocalist Zach Davis said. “We’re too specific, but [we loved] the reaction of all the people, who are so accepting.”

“I knew our friends would get into it, but I didn’t expect half the crowd to be moving by the end of it,” Turner drummer Cameron Stewart said. “It was so surreal.”

This particular band, like many others that participated in the event can be reached through Facebook, which can link you to their songs which includes covers and original pieces.

Minifest served as not only a performance space but it was also an opportunity for networking. Many artists who were not already known had the opportunity to showcase their work and definitely hope for another event like this to happen in the future.