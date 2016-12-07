Renter’s fair offers new off-campus housing options for UMaine students

On the afternoons of Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, the University of Maine hosted a series of landlords and property companies looking to fill their open rooms for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. The event was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the atrium of the Memorial Union. An announcement was published several months in advance on the University of Maine website, inviting landlords with open spaces to be a part of the fair. Representatives included The Avenue, Orchard Trails, The Reserve, Epstein Properties, KC Management, Washburn Place and Talmar Wood.

These landlords informed students about what type of housing is available off campus. Students met with property representatives to renew leases, schedule viewings and gain general background information about the properties. Resource tables were offered to provide information regarding renter’s insurance, fire and home safety and lease reviews.

The Avenue began signing leases for new tenants Nov. 1 and is currently offering a new special for four-bedroom apartments. The 2016-2017 school year held a rate of $600 a month including utilities and the new rate will be $570 without utilities. Utilities will be billed separately, appropriate to each apartment rather than a flat rate. The Avenue offers from one to five-person bedroom units each with an attached bathroom. The clubhouse, located at the front of the complex, is complete with studying areas with computers and printers, a kitchen, a game room, a golf simulator, a movie theater, a gym, tanning booths and a hot tub and patio area set with tables, grills, a volleyball court and fire pits.

Orchard Trails is signing new tenants at a starting rate of $499 a month for fully furnished four-bedroom apartments. The property was offering a deal for tenants that if they signed for the upcoming school year, they would be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a free month of rent, or a 50/50 shot at $500.

Orchard Trails offers four-bedroom apartments with two shared bathrooms. The clubhouse includes study lounges, a game room, computers and printing, tanning and an outdoor patio with grills.

The Reserve, originally known as The Grove, offers three and four-person bedrooms each with their own bathrooms at rates ranging approximately from $500 to $600 a month. The clubhouse includes a library, a gym and an outdoor pool and volleyball court.

Washburn Place offers two-bedroom apartments complete with laundry amenities and a basement.

Allie August, a third-year social work major, lived in Orchard Trails during the 2015-2016 school year and currently lives at The Avenue.

“I moved off campus because I like the apartment lifestyle better than the dorms — it’s more space. The Avenue is bigger and newer than Orchard Trails and I have my own bathroom connected to my room, which I love.” August plans to stay at The Avenue during the 2017-2018 school year.

The University of Maine will hold another renter’s fair for landlords and properties in the atrium of the Memorial Union on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.