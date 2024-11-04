Culturefest 2024 celebrates local diversity

The 37th annual Culturefest brought hundreds of visitors to The University of Maine New Balance Recreation Center on Nov. 2. The beloved event gathers cultural-based campus groups and community organizations together to celebrate diverse cultures from around the world, showcasing a variety of culturally significant foods, nation-based exhibits and other exciting events.

A free-to-enter event, Culturefest is primarily hosted by the Office of International Programs as a way to allow students, friends and family to participate in learning and engaging with a variety of diverse cultures across the globe. New to Culturefest 2024, live band demonstrations ran throughout the event.

Orlina Boteva is the current director of the International Programs at UMaine and helps to organize the yearly event. Culturefest not only brings in hundreds of visitors from across the state of Maine but also provides a platform for campus clubs and community organizations to express their heritage.

“I think it’s important for students who are here in Maine, whether they’re international, immigrant students or intercultural students, to have a space where they can showcase who they are and what their identity is and find like–minded people who may be sharing their language, heritage or religion,” said Botvea.

Every year, Culturefest brings together participants and campus organizations to showcase world traditions, with over 25 countries represented, including India, Columbia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Iran, Sri Lanka and several more. Each booth presents unique geographic features, such as holidays, clothes, dishes and recipes.

One of these participants was Sebastian Montoya, an international student at UMaine who immigrated from the Andean region of Columbia. He enjoys the prospect of educating people on various Colombian seas and rivers, traditional clothing and even Columbian-based instruments, knitted bags and handmade jewelry crafted by his wife.

“The fact that you find people who are interested in the stuff you do. It’s very rewarding, The faces of amusement some kids show when you show them. They never heard of a place before like Columbia,” said Montoya.

Culturefest at UMaine is not complete without various food booths, brought together by the student culture organizations and other community groups. Some popular choices include the boba tea, flatbread arepas and biryani.

In particular, the Franco-American Resource Opportunity Group (FAROG) served a meat pie dish known as tourtière, apple cider and other French-Canadian dishes. Alex Emery, President of FAROG, hopes to bring awareness to this culture and Brayon and Acadian cultures.

“Even though the Franco-American culture is small, it embodies all the same values as Maine does, letting people feel welcome, providing individuals with a chance to learn,” said Emery.

To cap off Culturefest, the event hosts a culture–based Style Show, where each culture club, or community organization can participate in representing their culture through showcasing outfits with music, as well as handing out various awards for food preparation and booth presentation to those who participated. Overall, Culturefest 2024 marks another year of celebrating diverse cultures globally in an accessible and exciting way.