Horoscopes: 11/25 to 12/2

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hi, Aries. This week is packed with fire as we have a fire grand trine between Aries, Sagittarius and Leo. This is an exciting week for the entire zodiac, as we all are likely to benefit from this. Do you know the scene in The Hunger Games where Katniss and Peeta’s chariot catches fire as they are introduced to the world in the opening ceremony? Well, this week is similar to that energy. Fire represents passion, and we all may feel a passion to begin a new project or a new life journey. This week ends with a New Moon on Sunday, gifting us the opportunity to put our plan into action. Remember that passion is a deep emotion. Passion may lead us to do crazy things. Make sure you are stable in your actions. You are healing something in your life. Do the inner work and ground yourself in a routine.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Taurus, this week I would like you to take advantage of the fire grand trine we are all experiencing this week. A low vibrational Taurus may get stuck and overindulge. This will only make a Taurus feel good in the moment, not long term. A high-vibrational Taurus will collect its abundance and wealth like a royal king or queen. Did you notice a shift in the air last week? Do things feel different? That’s because they are different. Energy changes, and we need to evolve with it. This week is truly a gift for you to find movement and momentum. It won’t last forever so don’t sit on it and instead, MOVE. Make a plan, check off your lists, do what you need to do to accomplish your dreams. You are supported this week, take advantage. As always, move your body and loosen those muscles daily.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Hi, sweet Gemini. My Sun sign is Gemini, and I find Gemini to be a lovely energy to play in. People hate on Gemini because we may get squirrely, lose interest and struggle to complete tasks. Gemini is always seeking knowledge and fun. Gemini doesn’t quit tasks, but instead gathers enough information and then is ready for something new. This week, you may have a desire to seek something new. Since Gemini is an air sign, we are often stuck in our head. Some days, the energy of the transiting planets may make us more in our heads than others. This week, you may be in your head a lot or back and forth on an idea or two. When this is happening, it may be wise to ground yourself, get out of your head and let the idea come into fruition if it is meant to. You do not need to take control of others. Take control of yourself instead and focus on what you can do better to be better.

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Hello, Cancer. Some say you are the heart of the zodiac, as you often feel emotions deeply. Scoprio and Pisces also feel this way. Your heart may be activated, as there is a fire grand trine in the air this week. Listen to your heart, as it is showing you the way. Have you read the book, “The Alchemist”? It serves as a great example of following your heart and not your head, even when it doesn’t make sense. Allow yourself to feel and follow the flow of life.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Roar! This week, you, Aries and Sagitarrus are having a party! In astrology when three fire signs are harmoniously in a trine, it is called a Fire Grand Trine. The three of you are gifting us all a week of passion and momentum to begin something. Thank you for this gift, Leo. In your own personal life, you may finally feel like it is time to change. You have the support of your fire friends this week. Listen to the messages that are in your inner heart. Stay open to growth in your life. Allow obstacles to be present but not stop you from achieving your dreams.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Hi, Virgo! This week I want you to focus on your long-term mental health. Do you have practices set that keep you grounded and at peace when life gets crazy? Virgo, you are a gift to us all because you know how to get things done. With that, comes the vision and intuition to see too many details that may hinder you. You don’t have to take on every problem you see. As the energy on Earth continues to speed up and change, it is wise you start learning grounding practices and routines that keep you sane and out of the mental madness that may happen. Learn how to relax even when things feel chaotic.

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Libra, the energy on Earth may activate relationships. To be honest, I don’t see this week creating solid relationships just yet. This week has the potential to create new relationships but it feels more like situation-ships, at first. Be cautious of whether new bonds feel calm or chaotic. You may see this in others, as you have the gift of balance. This is the week to begin something new, but take it slow at first and heal any wounds that may pop up.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Scorpio, my love. You have a ticket to the underworld this week, if you choose. What happens in the underworld? The underworld is where all of our wounds, fears and traumas live. It is a gift to travel to our deepest darkest place in order to wash it away clean. Let’s say you have a dirty dish on the stove and you never look at it to clean it. The dish will get more and more toxic and grow mold and may make us sick. When we look at our inner yuckiness, we can wash it clean. Find a trusted friend or therapist to help you heal your wounds. If you ignore anything for too long, you may find it harder and harder to be social and want to hide instead. Scorpio holds grudges when at a low vibration. At a high vibration, Scorpio may help others through their own pain. Remember that there is always a light shining bright inside all of us. Find the light.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Oh my, Sagittarius. This is your season and your week! We have a Fire Grand Trine between Sagittarius, Aries and Leo. This is big! This is passion. Aries represents the beginning. Sagittarius is fun, spunky, fearless and long term energy. Leo represents being loud, not being afraid of taking up space, the Sun and growth. What do you want to begin this week? What fire is burning in your soul? You will find speed this week and momentum and the desire to finally get something going. You may wake up and feel ready to do something. Take advantage of this energy while it is here. Even if you just have awareness of a new plan, that is enough. Don’t ignore the call of your inner heart. This particular energy isn’t going to last forever, so enjoy it while it is here.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea God, Ruled by Saturn

Capricorn, let’s celebrate! You have done big-big work. You have completed something in your life. What changed for you? Write to me and share if you feel called! I’d love to know. Pluto, the planet of grand transformation has moved out of the constellation of Capricorn and into Aquarius. It is done. Collectively, everyone will feel this shift but as a Capricorn, you have felt it more. Whatever life lesson you feel complete with is now over and you have grown so much. You now may see life with a new lens. This week you may feel called to begin again. Take it slow, and plan accordingly. You will not miss out on this opportunity. Bless you!

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Rock on, Aquarius! It is you who will lead the revolution and the upcoming change we will see in the world. Aquarius, you are the ruler of AI, UFO, and supporting humanity. It is no surprise that there is a noticeable awareness around the creation of AI recently as Pluto has now entered into Aquarius for the next 20+ years. This week in general there may be more interest in how AI may support us. Eccentric energy will continue to bloom. Aquarius, how can you support yourself this week and in years to come? As the water bearer, you pour into others, but how can you pour into your own cup? Take time this week to focus on you and your dreams so that you may pour into others with joy and not resentment. This is an exciting time for you Aquarius and the energy is only going to get faster from here on out.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Pisces, I see you swimming in your dreams this week! Are you having dreams about the ocean or water? What are your daydreams like? This is a great week to play in the dream world. Stay positive and healthy with your thoughts because thoughts will turn into reality. If you notice yourself starting to daydream in a negative way, just find your center again. You can say “oops, that’s not what I want to think about.” And allow the negative thought to pass. It’s okay that it is present, just don’t get stuck on it. I encourage you to study the Law of Attraction this week and play with this as this is the time to create!