Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ marks an era of reflection

On Oct. 28, Hip Hop Artist and Producer Tyler, the Creator released his eighth studio album, “Chromakopia,” to listeners worldwide. Having teased the album less than two weeks prior to its release, with the sharp-sounding singles “St. Chroma” and “Noid,” there was plenty of anticipation by critics and fans on what the next direction for Tyler’s style would be.

Over the years, Tyler, the Creator has undergone a multitude of changes when jumping from different styles of hip-hop music. From the less mature early years of “Bastard” and “Goblin,” spanning through the abrasive, alternative sounds on “Wolf” and “Cherry Bomb,” to the more refined, and much-beloved “Flower Boy” and “Igor,” with most of the styles culminating in his previous album “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

Fans and critics alike famously know that Tyler not only loves to keep his fans guessing on what his next album venture will be, but also what new “era” that Tyler himself will tap into. Throughout his musical career, Tyler’s albums introduce a central main character that represents the album’s overarching story and themes, such as Tyler Baudaliere on “CMIYGL” or Igor off of “Igor”. The album “Chromakopia” is more so a measure of Tyler’s own internal bitter struggles throughout his life as he continues to grow older, as well coming to terms with his heritage on top of dealing with the undying reality that everyone faces as they grow up.

The opening track “St. Chroma” leads in with bombastic repetition, loud thunderous footsteps building up into explosive snares that immediately grab the viewer by their neck. The track also introduces the central character of Saint Chroma, which represents a form of escapism from Tyler’s distressing paranoia in the face of fame and reality. The beginning tracks don’t skip out on the artist’s off-brand humor either, as showcased in Tyler riding above his wave of success in the track “Rah-Tah-Tah.”

The overlying themes of putting on a facade, separating one’s identity from oneself in the wake of popularity is front and center in “Noid” with the lyrics, “Living between cameras and recorders, I want peace but I can’t afford ya” directly commenting on celebrities not being able to afford a moment of privacy in the age of social media, with a backing sample taken from the 1977 song by the Zambian rock band Ngozi Family.

Touching on personal themes of relationship problems follows with “Darling, I” featuring a soothing, anthemic chorus married with a Snoop Dogg sample, creating an angelic and beautifully produced track. What immediately follows is “Hey Jane” which showcases the struggles in the midst of a surprise pregnancy, dividing the track into two portions as Tyler narrates both sides of the individuals.

The latter half of the album continues the themes of inferiority, societal expectations and the ultimate reality of coming to terms with one’s self in the tracks “Take Your Mask Off” and “Like Him” as well as the track “I Killed You” where Tyler comes to terms with his natural hair. The album’s ability to play with duality, on top of upholding preconceived societal views melds together in a rather controversial track “Balloon” with an unsuspecting whimsical instrumental lead and lyrics that touches on Tyler’s sexuality.

Anxiety, paranoia and challenging preconceived notions are concepts that plenty of individuals struggle with as social media has allowed us to become much more visible to the issue. Tyler, the Creator’s “Chromakopia” comes at just the right time when a majority of people are doubting their identity while growing up, as well as marking another major step for Tyler’s long and storied musical eras.