Students studying on second floor of the Ferland Engineering and Design Center. Photo by Meredyth Waters

Students studying on second floor of the Ferland Engineering and Design Center. Photo by Meredyth Waters

Five great study spots the gatekeepers don’t want you to know about

With finals season in full swing, we all need a good study spot on campus. While Fogler is iconic, 12-hour study days sometimes require a change in scenery. Here are five alternative spots to study on campus. Each will be rated on factors like crowds, noise, sunlight, flexible seating and location.

CCA

I have gatekept this spot for long enough. The Collins Center for the Arts, colloquially known as the CCA, provides a quiet space. This study spot is surrounded by beautiful museum art. Do you feel limited by the library’s food policies? This CCA study spot is food safe, as it is used as a cafe during shows and performances. Keep in mind that the hours are about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., accounting that they must prep that area for late night shows.

Crowds: Nonexistent. I am typically one of two people utilizing the space.

Noise: A little bit noisy if staff are prepping for a show.

Sunlight: Not dark by any means, but no direct view to the outside.

Flexible seating: Two options: four person tables, or a bar top. The tables can be moved.

Location: Perfect for commuters that utilize the CCA lot or the community connector.

Leadership Lounge, Boudreau Hall Room 210

This room is centrally located and newly renovated. This is a small and intimate space provided by the Cohen Institute on campus. With plenty of outlets and a variety of furniture, this is perfect for your group study session, or a one-on-one with a friend. The recent renovation has kept the historic Bodreau Hall true to itself, while providing a fresh coat of paint, and new carpeting.

Crowds: Usually empty.

Noise: Remarkably quiet for an academic building.

Sunlight: A large window, relative to the space, with a view outside.

Flexible seating: Either a chair set around a six-person table or a firm leather couch.

Location: Nicely in between Fogler and the hilltop dorms.

Buchanan

This study spot is only available during finals week. Every year, Buchanan Alumni House sponsors ‘study in a place like home’. During this time, they let students take over the building to study while providing snacks. This beautiful building is the perfect study spot to feel both sophisticated and locked in. The hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows will make you feel warm during this cold and grey season.

Crowds: A little more active than the previous study spaces.

Noise: Typically quiet.

Sunlight: Dependent on which room you chose to sit in.

Flexible seating: There are so many options, from lounge seating to traditional office furniture.

Location: Poor. This building is far from all on-campus residence halls.

IMRC

This funky and creative space will inspire you to finish your final projects. This building includes flexible seating options and is conveniently located on Stewart Quad. This space includes a large whiteboard wall for art. However, I can see someone using it to plan out a paper or work through a problem.

Crowds: While the seating itself is not usually crowded, there can be heavy foot traffic.

Noise: Can be noisy if people are working on projects. However, I never had a noise problem.

Sunlight: This is a dim space.

Flexible seating: Three great options.

Location: This is an amazing location for hilltop and Stewart Quad residents.

Ferland

Ferland is not just for engineering students. This recently-constructed hall includes a variety of seating options and quick access to “Quick Byte,” a cafe that serves coffee shop-style goods. The beautiful natural light will leave you feeling sunny even in the winter. You can choose between private booths or a large open table to share with friends

Crowds: The most crowded of the study spaces listed in this article.

Noise: Ferland can get loud with tours, events, group study and its coffee shop.

Sunlight: Incredible sunlight. There is no other place on campus that compares.

Flexible seating: Great options for every student need.

Location: Convenient for students in Stewart Quad or the “H2O” complex.