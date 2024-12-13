Staying in Maine for winter break? Here are five places to visit

As the University of Maine Fall 2024 semester closes out, students all over campus are finishing up papers, turning in portfolios and studying for final exams. In the midst of a semester’s end, plans for winter break are also underway. A majority of students will travel back home in order to celebrate a festive end of semester. Some of us, however, are planning to stay.

If you’re planning to spend more time on campus this break to do work or fulfill academic requirements, or if you already live in close proximity to UMaine, there are still plenty of activities to partake in to take advantage of what Maine has to offer. The weather during this time of year can be rather heavy handed, but it shouldn’t deter you from experiencing many outdoor activities this winter.

If you haven’t made the time to do so this semester, taking a drive to downtown Bangor is definitely worthwhile to see some interesting landmarks. Of course, visiting Bangor’s very own Paul Bunyan is a must for any UMaine student, as the statue sits right next to the Cross Insurance Center. Towering at a massive 31 feet high and weighing in at almost two tons, the city of Bangor features the biggest Paul Bunyan statue in the world, being one of many located across the United States that showcases the iconic folk hero. This statue, created by artist J. Normand Martin, was unveiled in 1959, and to this day remains a landmark feature in Bangor.

The legend of Paul Bunyan has had quite the influence in American pop culture, but Bangor remains an inspiration for all sorts of famous stories, particularly in the horror genre. Another must-see location in Bangor is the house of world-famous author Stephen King, most known for his best selling horror novels such as “It,” “Carrie” and “Pet Sematary.” Located on Broadway street, the eccentric mansion is one of the many homes belonging to Stephen and Tabitha King. It is perfect for a quick glimpse.

Of course, these are the more standard tourist attractions in the Bangor area. For those more interested in outdoor experiences, the Greater Bangor area is blessed with many trail systems and parks to explore. Locations such as the Bangor City Forest, a huge and sprawling network of trails that connects to the Orono Bog Boardwalk, are a perfect place to absorb yourself in the winter atmosphere. During this time of year, the Bangor City Forest is groomed to allow for recreational cross country skiing, snowshoeing and even the chance for sledding on the hill seen when accessing the south entrance.

Another important place to visit for cross country skiing is the Caribou Bog, located on Taylor Street. The newly-built Caribou Bog Outdoor Center was completed in early 2023. It allows for attendees to sign up for the Penobscot Valley Ski Club and participate in various activities that can be found officially on the Caribou Bog website. The area also encompasses the sprawling Caribou Bog Ski Trail and Newman Hill.

For a greater focus on conservation wildlife, one area that is worth checking out during winter break is the Field’s Pond Audubon Center, located in Holden. Field’s Pond is not only one of many favored outdoor locations to visit during the winter, but also a prime location for birding and wildlife conservation.

Throughout the months of December and January, the Audubon Center has many ongoing events and nature activities to partake in such as the Weekly Bird Walk at Field’s Pond, which takes place every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The walk covers a little over two miles and takes participants throughout Field’s Pond to observe various seasonal birds and wildlife. The event is free to enter, and participants are encouraged to bring waterproof shoes and binoculars.

On top of weekly bird walks, other events at Field’s Pond include a “First Day Hike” on Jan. 1, and a Winter Wildlife Tracking Walk on Jan. 11 Both events are great for children and families. Field’s Pond Coordinator Kayla Gayton also provides information on the Audubon Center’s very own Winter Photo Contest, running from Dec. 9 to Jan. 25.

“When you visit our sanctuary throughout this season, take a photo of our beautiful landscape or Maine wildlife to enter,” says Gayton. “The winner gets their photo hung in the Center for one year.”

Nature trails and iconic landmarks can be found all over Bangor if you decide to stay up in Maine for winter break. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or looking to visit and learn more about the area before classes start back up, there’s no better time to engross yourself in Maine culture than during the holidays.