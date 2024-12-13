Weekly Horoscopes: 12/9 to 12/15

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hi, Aries. On Monday, Dec. 9, the moon will be in your sign. The moon rules our emotions. Observe your emotions on this day as the moon may bring a message to your soul. You can always tell the moon “Please reveal to me anything I need to know.” The key is to be sure you are paying attention and staying still enough to hear the message in your heart. The mind can trick us sometimes, so make sure to know the difference between how your heart feels and how your mind thinks. Use your intuition to guide you for the rest of the week. Rest is advised.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Hello, Taurus, my friend. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the moon will be in Taurus. This week, you may have a little wound from the past that makes itself known to you due to the Sun being in a trine with Chiron. The Universe is asking you to slow down and pay attention to how you handle hearing news that upsets you. As I’ve mentioned before, you will benefit from learning about yourself and knowing how to work with your own energy. This is a great week for self growth.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Hi, Twins! Gemini, you are always seeking new ways to learn. You love communication and sharing your thoughts. If you feel alone this week, remember that you can always journal or pick up a hobby to keep you out of your head. Call a motherly figure in your life this week if you feel you want to share.

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Cancer, this week you may benefit from spending some time at home immersed in a favorite hobby. Don’t feel bad for saying “no” to others. Remember that “no” can be a complete sentence. I want you to ask yourself “How do I handle uncomfortable situations?” Really spend some time doing the inner work and have a go-to plan to handle situations that trigger you. I am not suggesting something triggering will happen this week. Rather, this week has positive energy to learn how we all handle triggering information before it happens. “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” Can you name this quote?

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Hello, Leo! You love being loud, proud and seen! But this week may be the opposite for you. Transiting Mars is retrograde in your sign for the time being. Mars represents action, movement and attitude. It is in your masculine nature that wants to prepare, protect and provide for others. This week, your inner lion may need some time alone. When you can, rest. Find one day this week to rest when the sun goes down. Dim the lights in your home, light a safe candle and enjoy a cozy night in. You may even benefit from an early bedtime. By resting, you are actually gaining strength like a bear hibernating through winter.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Virgo! Sweet Virgo, I hope you shine this week! You may get a call from a friend or individual asking for your help in solving a problem. Use your passion to work on a project this week that brings you joy. Don’t overdo it, but plan to set aside time for yourself and maybe a phone call with a friend. Your help is valued.

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Libra, you represent the scales and balance of life. You are ruled by Venus, and this week, Venus is being challenged by Mars, who isn’t in a good mood right now. Don’t worry, I told Mars in Leo to stay home and take a nap. This week, spend some time re-evaluating your values and desires. You are allowed to change your mind. If you know what you want, you will be bold and strong when the time comes to chase your dreams.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Hi, Scorpio. I know you like to hide out in your little cave, and this is the week to do so. Allow yourself to rest and focus on your inner being. There is a Full Moon on Sunday, Dec. 15. This may be a day to escape your cave and go play if you desire. Don’t stay cooped up too long. Find balance between being social and alone. If being social drains you too much, you may not be with the right crowd. Your social group and activities should energize you and fill up your cup.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hello, Sag! How are you? Sagittarius is known for its fire and bravery. This week, be sure to pay attention to being brave and bold versus rude. Sagittarius holds energy like a king. Be kind in your words this week and take time to reflect before taking action. Urgency may appear but it’s a delusion. You do have time to reflect before reacting, always.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Hi, Capricorn. I know your life may still feel a shock from the previous grand Pluto in Capricorn transit. This is a friendly reminder that your hard work is complete. On Sunday, Dec. 15, there is a Full Moon occurring. Set an alarm for this day to spend some time meditating and listening to your intuition on your next steps in life’s beautiful journey. Dream and write down how you want to feel in your life. Follow opportunities that bring you closer to your goals.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Aquarius! Welcome to the stage as Transiting Venus and Pluto both entered Aquarius. Venus and Pluto both want us all to question and revise our true desires this week. Pay attention to how people and situations make you feel. If it does not bring you full-body joy, then maybe the situation needs revision. Follow your heart. I know you are good at understanding if situations are good for you or not. If you aren’t taking time alone to meditate, start now. This is where you will find answers.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Hi there, darling Pisces. Listen up. This week Transiting Mars and Venus are both challenging each other. For a sweet, gentle water sign like Pisces, this could mean tears in some way or another. Venus and Mars opposing each other is a blessing because it gives us a chance to see where we need to heal, need help or feel the love and joy. If you feel challenged this week, use it as an opportunity to stand up for yourself and demand (kindly) what you need. Pisces may give in to others but make sure you are bold and strong in your choices. This is how you grow. Eventually, conflict feels less scary.