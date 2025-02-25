Horoscopes: 2/24 to 3/2

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hi, Aries! What’s up! Things in your life may feel a little smoother this week. You may have clarity around a topic in your life that you once felt confused about. This week, focus on how your body feels day to day. There may be confusion in the air, but your gut, intuition and second brain (whatever you want to call it) will not lie to you. Always trust your instincts. As a society, we’ve unfortunately been taught to second guess ourselves. What if you started living a life where you believed in yourself and trusted yourself more? Use this week to practice trusting yourself. Take a few minutes a day in the morning to meditate and get to yourself again. You will be supported by the Universe if you give yourself permission to listen to your intuition.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Hi, Taurus! Do you want to go on a date? This could be a solo, group or couples date. Your best period for a date this week is between Monday and Wednesday. Thursday may be a good day for self reflection. If you are social this week, try and stay playful and save hard conversations for next week if you can. Use this week to observe your life and community to notice how they affect your health. Does anyone stress you out? Why? Try to use this week to watch how your relationships affect you. Pay attention, but don’t act yet. Someone may have something to say to you this week.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Hello, Twin! This week is not the best for making a decision. If you can hold off, do so. Monday, you may notice you feel confused or torn between two possibilities. This energy may also play out as gossip. Don’t believe everything you hear this week. Thursday is a great day to meditate and see what thoughts or ideas arise in you. This week, can you sit back and allow the universe to orchestrate your life? What would happen if you took less action but said “Yes” to opportunities that presented themselves? This could look like not making plans but agreeing to an outing with someone. Have a great time, Gemini! Take note of your dreams this week.

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Hi, Cancer! Thursday at 7:45 p.m. EST, we have a new moon. You, Cancer, are ruled by the moon. Did you know that the moon has a gravitational pull to the ocean’s tide on Earth? This is why, during new and full moons, we can experience an extreme high or low tide. The human body is also made up of 60% water. The moon also represents confusion, as does Neptune. This week, Neptune, the Moon and Mercury (communication), are all hanging out. This aspect may lead you to have a misunderstanding or not know what to do in a situation, and that’s okay! This is a week to pay attention to your inner world and wait for the truth to come out. If you need a good cry this week, allow yourself to have one! Seriously, crying helps relieve trauma from the body. Get it out when or if you need to. This is a great week for spiritual growth.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Leo, this week is a good week for you to advance forward. If you have an epiphany in an area of your life, trust that. It’s ok to switch courses in life and change directions, even if something does not seem logical. Miracles exist beyond logic. Trust that there is an invisible energy working for you behind the scenes. This week is a great week for you to connect with your future self, if you feel called. Pay attention to your dreams.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Hello, friend! This is a week to make lists and take notes as Neptune may cause us to forget something important this week. If you have a feeling that you’re forgetting something this week, you may actually be forgetting something. Trust your intuition. Jot things down, write in your calendar, remember to turn the stove off and don’t leave the house without shoes! Anything is possible these days, you just never know. If you’re into studying past life regression, this will be a great week to do so. The book (and audiobook) titled “Unlimited Sparks of a Bonfire” by Molly McCord is pretty interesting if you feel called to it.

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Hi, Libra! You may not know the answer to a decision you need to make. Instead of seeking insight and clarity, use this week to pause and become one with yourself. In this time, you will gain the knowledge you seek. Life is sometimes confusing, especially when the moon is full or new, like it is on Thursday. Having full clarity is not something we always need. Having time alone to meditate is more important than having all the answers. Libra represents the Scales, which represent justice. It’s true you may be seeing a lack of justice and clarity, but trust your heart. Your heart knows that in time, justice will always prevail.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Hi, Scorpio! This week you may notice an inner wound popping up. This is a grand opportunity to heal. If you don’t see this in yourself, you may see it in others. Use this as a chance to help yourself or others grow. Try not to attach yourself to a certain situation that causes pain in yourself or others. Neptune (confusion) is powerful this week and may cause you to misunderstand something. Use this week to sit back and observe your emotions, rather than acting impulsively and stinging someone with your Scorpio stinger. The observer in our consciousness can help us overcome any issue. This is a week to watch and grow.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hey, Sag! I hope you have a fateful encounter with destiny. Your mantra this week is “Jupiter [which rules Sagittarius] shows me what is good for me. Lead me to my abundance of health, wealth, and growth. Thank you.” Pay attention to how others communicate with you this week. This is a week to observe. In observation we can learn and grow.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Hi Saturn, I mean Capricorn. Technically you two are one in the same. You both enjoy rules and appreciate hard work. This week, pay attention to actions rather than words, as words may get lost in translation. If you are working on a project, be mindful that Monday you may be a little more creative, which may be good or bad to a Capricorn. You may find it harder to concentrate, and easier to access your creative muscles. Try not to make decisions this week unless you have to, as there is confusion in the air. Stay cool, Capricorn. You got this!

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Hi, Aquarius. At a high vibration, you do a great job helping others and bringing people together. At a lower vibration, you may not want anything to do with others or know how to help. As an Aquarius, you have to help and want to help, and it’s frustrating when you don’t know what to do. This week, if you feel uncertain and confused on how to help, don’t beat yourself up. Use this time to take care of your mental, physical and spiritual health. On Thursday, spend some time meditating to seek answers or peace. It’s not helpful to go to battle too early and be unprepared. Use this week to really spend time alone and gaining confidence. You can’t pour from an empty cup.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Hello there, little fish! This week is a grand opportunity to connect with your inner soul through vessels like art, music, painting, free dancing, etc. Monday may be the best day for creativity to come alive. At a lower vibration, you may notice people using energy for the negative like gossip. Monday is not a great day for tough conversations. Things should smooth out the rest of the week. Have fun and get creative!