Horror Stories of violation in disguised anti-abortion clinics

Representatives from GRR (Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights) and the Mabel Wadsworth Center, a sexual and reproductive care provider in Bangor, visited the University of Maine to have a talk about women’s health on Feb. 5. In this luncheon talk, one controversy in women’s care carried clear outrage amongst the group. Stories of anti-abortion centers around Maine should be a horror story, not day-to-day shared experiences. Regardless of views of abortion, trickery and shame rituals have no place in any health-related office.

Aspen Ruhlin, the community engagement manager from Mabel, teamed with Elayne Richard and Cait Vaughn from Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights to educate and raise awareness about tactics used in anti-abortion centers. These are not abstracted organizations that you only see as picketers in front of Planned Parenthoods, but full clinics camouflaged to be care providers for sexual health. Namely, First Step Pregnancy Resource in Bangor is marketed as a women’s clinic – and is also the root of many of the stories given in this talk.

Reportedly, patients go there for free supplies and services but first need to undergo strenuous religious and right-wing lectures to steer individuals toward delivering the baby without education on other options. Ultrasounds are given to emotionally tussle the clientele and emergency contact information given in intake forms are used indiscriminately to harass family and loved ones.

“They are a danger to our community and we need to do something about them,” said Richard.

Other clients report being given photos of ultrasounds that were from the internet – misleading women into believing different ages of fetal development. One woman was told she was 12-weeks pregnant, when she was actually eight-weeks pregnant. Another was given an ultrasound photo of her “child” while she was not even pregnant.

“We don’t know whose ultrasound that was – they will give people random ultrasounds.” said Ruhlin.

It is important to note the lack of safeguards in the medical oversight and equipment at these locations. There have been reports of unclean conditions, and unsafe disposal of hazardous items. This makes some stories even more horrifying. In another gut-wrenching story, a woman was given a transvaginal ultrasound in these conditions, when it was unnecessary. Transvaginal ultrasounds in unsafe conditions are demeaning, heartless and- point blank -assault.

“There are no checks and balances… there is no oversight and no ability to check the validity of the information people are being given to make a life-changing decision,” said Ruhlin.

These clinics are not only confined to states with conservative reproductive health laws. Maine has some of the most progressive views for sexual health, and yet they are widespread around the state. Even worse, they are funded so generously that budgets are allocated to disguise and trick women seeking care.

“These places spend a majority of their budgets on trying to reroute people so that when they google ‘abortion clinics near me’ at least one of the top results is going to be one of their centers,” said Ruhlin.

So, how is this legal? These centers are unregulated and do not follow HIPAA protocols. The stories mentioned in this article are just a few that were actually reported. The shame beat into clients in places like First Step in Bangor dispel reporting and advocacy for these illicit activities. GRR and the Mabel Wadsworth Center work to educate women on the risks of going to these clinics and offer free supplies and treatments through reputable women’s centers.

Organizations like NIFLA, Heartbeat International and Care Net funnel immense resources into the anti-abortion centers and promote shame-based care. Many who go to these centers are unaware of the actual standards and values. For those dealing with the turmoil of an unwanted pregnancy in Maine, Planned Parenthood and the Mabel Wadsworth Center offer a full consultation of options available. For those concerned about general sexual health, safe, regulated and comprehensive care are offered there as well.

For more information about these centers, their sites are linked below.

https://grandmothersforreproductiverights.org/

https://www.mabelwadsworth.org/

Fake Abortion Clinics in Maine:



Abba, Women’s Choice: Portland

Alpha PRC: Sanford

Birthline Pregnancy Support Services: Portland

Carenet of Midcoast: Brunswick

Central Maine Pregnancy Center: Waterville

First Choice Pregnancy Center: Waterville

First Step: Bangor

Hope House: Mechanic Falls & Lewiston

Open Arms Pregnancy Center: Augusta

Pregnancy Care Center: Fort Kent & Houlton & Presque Isle

Zoe, A Women’s Center: Rockport



Real Abortion Clinics in Maine:



Maine Family Planning

Planned Parenthood

Mabel Wadsworth