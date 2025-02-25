Insidiously dark and gothic, HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ is DC’s newest crime drama

Created by Lauren LeFranc, the eight-episode mini series, “The Penguin,” first premiered on HBO in September 2024. The show stars Colin Ferrell in the titular role, as well as Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deidre O’Connell and others. The gloomy and deranged realm of Gotham is expanded upon by an excellently rich cast of characters, further exemplified by standout performances across the cast, elevating a classic villain into something that is both distinct and chilling.

Serving as a spinoff series to the 2022 superhero noir film, “The Batman,” the development of a spinoff series was announced soon after the film’s box office success. HBO is no stranger to crime dramas, as seen with the likes of the critically-acclaimed “The Sopranos,” as well as having already delved into DC Comics spin offs with the 2022 series “Peacemaker.” Regardless, “The Penguin” is able to stand on its own two feet, serving as both an expansion of the Gotham universe built by “The Batman” as well as being a self-contained, morbid character study.

The series immediately follows the events of “The Batman” as Gotham is left in disarray after the destruction of the seawall, coordinated by a serial killer and terrorist known as the Riddler, who is also responsible for the assassination of Crime Boss Carmine Falcone. As Carmine’s son, Alberto, is next in line to continue the family business, Ozwald Cobb, a high end associate of the Falcone family, gets involved in a confrontation gone awry. What follows is Cobb’s vicious climb to take control of the family’s drug trade, with goals to not only control the entirety of the Gotham crime world, but also as a means to satisfy his impossibly deranged dream of proving his self worth.

Being the centerpiece of the show, the characterization of Cobb is something truly to behold. A common trend in modern media is to make villains more sympathetic, somehow redeemable. “The Penguin” plays with this expectation, showing Cobb in moments of being thrifty, opportunistic and charismatic. But as the series progresses, Cobb’s colors truly show as a completely irredeemable, narcissistic sociopath who tricks every gangster he meets to become Gotham’s next kingpin.

Across the series, Cobb jumps between transparent sympathy and taking advantage of the people around him. This includes Carmine’s daughter, Sofia, played by Cristin Milioti, who was recently released from the Arkham Asylum. He emotionally manipulated her into believing he had nothing to do with various past incidents involving the family. Additionally, he willingly recruits Vic Aguliar, played by Rhenzy Feliz, a stuttering street kid who lost everything after the seawall collapse, almost drawing twisted parallels of the Batman and Jason Todd stories from DC Comics.

Attention is also given to Cobb’s relationship with his mother Francis, played by Deidre O’Connell, who he pines for attention and reaffirmation. Cobb believes that his goals of lifting them into Gotham’s riches will make him worthy of affection. Deep down, however, those years of nurturing were the result of Francis being trapped against her will, further deluding Cobb into pursuing his selfish goals through horrific means.

The character of Cobb is helped exemplified by Ferrell’s incredible performance, being almost completely unrecognizable under some outstanding make-up work by makeup designer Mike Marino, who returns from his work done on “The Batman.” Ferrell’s insane vocal range and use of method acting evokes classic crime dramas and gangster films, such as “The Godfather,” and it really sells the character of Cobb as being both bizarrely charming but horribly evil.

With such a heavy hitting performance from Ferrell, the show also succeeds at giving other characters the much-needed spotlight as well. Milioti’s performance of Sofia Falcone Gigante is fantastic, initially characterized as a psychopath by her family and the general public, as news is spread about her murdering a series of women. In reality, her backstory showcases a broken, tragic character who only fights for control of the Falcone family due to generational trauma. This tragic daughter born into the Gotham elite provides a fascinating foil to Oz’s ego and his poorer upbringing.

The larger themes of the story unfold toward the end of the series, showcasing how Cobb uses his disfigurement and upbringing to justify his fight for influence in Gotham, ultimately becoming what he claims to hate. Themes of class divide and power dynamics are present throughout the show, but Cobb only spouts this rhetoric to shield himself, leaving people he gains trust to be discarded and forgotten.

HBO’s “The Penguin” not only adds on to the new Gotham mythos that was set in stone by “The Batman” but also breathes new life into a classic Batman villain. In a way, the show’s characterization of Cobb as a ruthless gangster climbing the ladder is fitting, as some general audience members have sometimes overlooked the character of the Penguin in favor of other classic Batman villains. Nevertheless, “The Penguin” is a must watch for both fans of Batman and enjoyers of classic crime dramas.