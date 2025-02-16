Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ is cumbrous but visually enticing

As the film releases soon for at-home streaming services, critics and audiences have been heavily discussing the latest in Robert Eggers film discography. The gothic horror, “Nosferatu,” which serves as a remake of the 1922 film of the same name, released worldwide back on Christmas Day.

The film divided many audience members, transfixing some but also leaving others in pitch-black confusion. While the film is incredible in some aspects, there were one-too-many smaller issues that hold the film back from exceeding high expectations.

It’s no secret that Eggers is one of the most talented horror directors working in the film industry today, thanks in part to his breakout success with the 2015 film “The Witch” which was then followed up 2019 release “The Lighthouse” as well as 2022’s “The Northman” which both received critically acclaimed ratings.

Eggers is the master of period horror films, blending breathtaking cinematography, eerie music and a unique gothic aesthetic, largely inspired by his childhood in Northern New England. With “Nosferatu,” a lot of those visual elements come out front and center for better and worse.

The central plot takes place in 19th century Germany following real estate agent Thomas, played by Nicholas Hoult, and his new wife Ellen, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who has been suffering from a recent return of night terrors. Thomas is given his “big break” when offered to sell an old castle property to the reclusive Count Orlock, played by Bill Skarsgard.

Despite the multiple warning signs and occultist nature of local Transylvania, Thomas sets off to meet Orlock. Ultimately, he confronts the same horrific dread as his wife, with Orlock being the given name of a plague spreading, a supernatural being known as Nosferatu. As Orlock seeps his way out Transylvania, he makes his grand entrance to Thomas and Ellen’s hometown to finally put a silver stake between their marriage.

It’s well known that the original German silent film “Nosferatu” was a loose adaptation of the 1892 novel “Dracula” by Bram Stoker. Despite the film being over 100 years old, it is still well regarded by many, with the age of the film adding to the overall unsettling atmosphere. The original film is a pioneer in utilizing real world set pieces, as part of the German expressionist movement, to create a realistic and eerie feel that has led to countless horror films being inspired by it.

Eggers’ remake of the original reimagines this, and showcases some truly exceptional set pieces throughout the film while still carrying on the spirit of the 1922 original. The scene showcasing Thomas in the midst of a crossroad in the dead of night, suddenly being rushed and invited by a supernatural carriage into the abandoned manor is not only a visual highlight of the film, but also a striking visual by the high standards of Eggers’ discography. The film is rich and dense with incredible cinematography and set pieces that reimagine the dreary European landscapes of the original into something mesmerizing.

While not up to the same caliber as the cinematography, set design and score of “Nosferatu,” the performances of each main character are pretty decent. Both Depp’s and Hoult’s performances do a fine enough job and serve the film’s atmosphere, showcasing the horrific curse disposed upon them by Nosferatu, revealing themes of lust, bonds of marriage and sacrifice. At times, these scenes are extreme enough to be off-putting, combined with the writing style of the film that often repeats specific scenes in the film, it can be somewhat cumbersome to the overall tone of the film.

Other great performances include regular Eggers collaborator Willem Defoe as the occult obsessed Eberhardt von Franz, although it is hard to top his towering performance as Thomas Wake in “The Lighthouse.”

While the ingredients are present for a near perfect reimagining, the one thing that Egger’s “Nosferatu” divides audiences with, aside from a few select scenes, is Nosferatu himself. Skarsgard has proven himself to be an incredible actor, but his portrayal of Nosferatu at times comes off as less scary and more unintentionally humorous, especially with the overtly deep and crackling voice that gets old after a while.

It can be argued that the original Nosferatu is more unsettling than Skarsgard’s, with its eerie, deathly stare and more ghoulish appearance. It doesn’t destroy the overall atmosphere of the film by any means, but the main central character that the film revolves around being any less than terrifying makes the film less engaging.

Regardless of the titular character, the 2024 remake of “Nosferatu” serves its purpose as a reimagining of one of Europe’s most influential horror films. Helped in large part by Eggers’ stellar visual style of gothic horror, as well as incredible set pieces and decent performances, the film can be enticing at best, but is ultimately held back from being truly exceptional.