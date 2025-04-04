Egoism and individuality in ‘The Fountainhead’

Ayn Rand may have been a raging capitalist extremist, but wow, can she write. The famous figurehead of the libertarian movement and proud ethical egoist writes novels that mirror her philosophies. Critical of government and holdfast for personal liberties, Rand’s writing has no ambiguity of her stances. “The Fountainhead” stands alone — a literary cornerstone that is a must read for anyone. While Rand can come off as hostile in her politics, I have been continuously floored by how uplifting and empowering “The Fountainhead” really is.

The book follows the competitive inner workings within the world of New York City architecture. Howard Roark, the protagonist, gets expelled from his school for being too unconventional and postmodern in his designs. Nonetheless, he finds himself crawling to the top on the contemporary stairs of his ascent. His opposite, Ellsworth Toohey, advocates for everything Roark despises: classicalism, tradition and absolute power and control over others. Constantly, Roark is undermined by the looming conformists who try to pick away at his holdfast personality.

What is so notable about the character of Roark is his nonchalant determination that often reads as satirical comedy. He is such a force of a character, I found myself skimming through chapters focusing on other characters to get back to him.

Toohey: “Mr. Roark, we’re alone here. Why don’t you tell me what you think of me? In any words you wish. No one will hear us.”

Roark: “But I don’t think of you.”

This book put me in a battle with my own ethics and ideas about myself. I was at odds with how I viewed others. The way that Roark unemotionally pulls himself up and pushes himself through life is admirable and something to strive toward. His unwavering individuality is a cornerstone of Rand’s philosophies, although his demeanor is more idealistic than realistic. He is an incredibly-written character who does not ask validation of the reader, as his journey is self-assured. The reader does not have anxiety for Roark’s predicaments — he has it covered.

The largest message pushed in the book is the notion of individualism over collectivism. Roark is such a notable character because of this radical individuality. Other characters, like Ellsworth Toohey, look menacing in comparison, as they advocate conformity. What I appreciate about this novel is that the mass conformists are not abstracted. They are given their own personalities, chapters, names and identities. Rand does not expect the reader to classify Toohey as a bland conformist. The clues and attributes are right there.

Being a philosophical writer, Rand clearly uses reason through arguments in this book. It is a genius fiction-disguised essay on the mediocrity of the masses. In my opinion, of the famous books about the capital ‘O’ Outsider, this is vastly superior to “Notes from the Underground” by Dostoevsky or “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger. It is empowering to the value without being hateful, andpolitical without being a call to action. Read the book, get to the end and watch your mindset crumble.

“The Fountainhead” is a compelling literary work, providing dimensional commentary on mass conformism and the contrasting radical individualism. It is certainly worth reading for anyone interested in advancing their perspective and mindset pertaining to political issues.