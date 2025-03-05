Horoscopes: 3/3 to 3/9

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hi, Aries! This week is the week of confused communication in topics of love and desire. Mercury, which rules communication, enters the sign of Aries in March. Also on March 3, Mercury is in contact with Venus who is also in Aries. What does this mean? Well, when we add Venus and Mercury, which are both in the fiery, impulsive and possibly reactive sign of Aries, we may get a jumbled up conversation about desires! My advice is no matter how much you desire to talk about a serious conversation, this day may not be the best. And if you do have the conversation, it probably won’t be the last and you’ll need to revisit a few weeks later once this conjunction has passed.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Hello, Taurus! We are counting on you this week to keep everyone grounded. Can you do that for the collective? You can keep others (and yourself) grounded by playing out in nature, meditating, breathing exercises or physically holding earth materials like rocks, flowers, leaves or sticks in our pockets. If you’ve ever wanted to buy yourself flowers or give someone flowers, this is the week! You could even add a little bit of eucalyptus to your showerhead to steam up the bathroom with Mother Nature. These little tricks may shift one’s day from a lower vibration to a higher vibration.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Gemini, Gemini, Hey-O! So this week, you may be torn between desires. When you feel torn, how do you react or decide? To avoid an impulsive reaction or decision it may be a good idea this week to write little notes of positivity for yourself around the house. Remind yourself that there is no rush to decide. What is for you will find you. The Universe doesn’t understand the urge to act fast, the Universe moves with intention and power. Be strong and confident and think your choices through. Be above the impulse. Remember, your body will give you the answer. If something gives you the ick, that’s a no.

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Hello, sweet friend! How’s your heart? As we enter Venus retrograde this week, you may have a desire to go back to a relationship, job, or a person that you have broken up with. Stay strong in your boundaries. This is not the week to go back to a bad situation even if you yearn for an old connection. Use this week to reevaluate your heart and emotions. This is the week to reset. You got this!

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Roar! Leo, what’s your favorite thing? Leo often wants to be seen and feel good. If you feel called this week to change your appearance, don’t. I’m sorry. You have the free will to do what you choose but astrologically this is not the week to alter our appearance as Venus goes retrograde this week. Wait about four weeks and your results will be more suitable. The impulse to worry about appearance may be strong.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Hi, friend! This week you may have a desire to have strong conversations. I urge you to be thoughtful if you do have any serious conversations. How can you be thoughtful? Well, you can make a list of pros and cons. You can speak to a therapist first. You could journal your thoughts all before diving straight into communication. This may protect your relationship with another as this week may result in explosive outburst if not grounded. Also, please be mindful of negative self-talk. You are loved and you deserve to love yourself. Words matter and you matter. What do you love about yourself?

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Libra! Do not go back to an ex this week. Don’t do it. Let’s just say, hypothetically, you’re meant to be with an ex, ex friend, ex job? If that’s the case, the universe will make sure it does, in a few weeks. This week, Venus, which rules Libra, is retrograde and will be re-evaluating your love life. This may mean old relationships may pop up with intention to heal and move forward. This is a great way to notice bad habits in ourselves. There’s a TV series on SHOWTIME called “Couples Therapy.” Dive into this as a way to revisit and heal.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Hiyo, Scorpio! Alright, it’s time to do what you do best! This week, you may find yourself counseling yourself or others on the deep, dark and yucky. What a gift it is to go inward. Be witchy, light candles, wear black, put your crystals out under the midnight sky to charge, etc. This is a great week to allow any inner and hidden emotions to rise with intention to repair and rewrite your story.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hi, Sag! You are ruled by Jupiter and as the Centaur. You carry a bow and arrow that shoots off into the distance. Meaning, with your arrow you have the ability to see and think about the future in ways others cannot. This week, can you think about how you want your heart to feel in the future? Sagittarius can also accidentally spend too much money. When you’re thinking about your future heart this week, can you think about it in a way that doesn’t include money? How can you feel safe and loved emotionally? Write your thoughts or create a vision board if that helps. This is a week to reflect.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Capricorn, I encourage you to allow yourself to break from structure a bit, and to physically move your body, even if you just shake out your arms and legs. Can you have a solo dance karaoke dance party where you sing loudly and dance? This action may help you connect to your feminine (creation) side that moves in freedom and not rules. This is a great week to get a good cry out as well. Maybe even break from your routine and watch a sappy romance movie. Breaking from the structure in a way that doesn’t harm your responsibilities is a way to ignite the spark that lives inside you. Sometimes when we are too rigid our spark dies.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Hi, friend! This week, I encourage you to spend some time outdoors if you can. Check the weather and pick the best day to go explore Mother Nature. In exploring nature, can you also explore your heart and soul? How are you similar to nature? Does your soul have seasons like Mother Nature? Do you experience darkness and light, like the Earth does? How are you connected to Earth? This week, allow yourself to ask your soul inner questions reflecting on truth. Astrology tells us it is safe to listen and expect an answer from our soul.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Pisces! How are you holding up? This week, you may notice a shift in endings and beginnings. Take good care of your body, as you may need extra rest. Why? Well, astrologically, we have a lot of heavy transitions occurring this month. As the spiritual being you are, you may need extra time to move from one situation to the next. This is not the week to make decisions or have serious conversations. This is a week to feel and rest as the Universe carries us all to a new future; a future where possibilities are expensive, fast moving and available for us to enjoy. Trust that things will be okay in the long run. Faith will move mountains, and you, Pisces, have the ability to access faith as you represent spirituality. This is a week to question your spiritual life. Could you benefit from spiritual practice? Religion and spirituality are different. Spirituality may be as simple as talking to the moon or even a rock. What is faith?