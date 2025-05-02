A noteworthy a cappella showcase

For some of us, our dreams of being in a cappella came from films like “Pitch Perfect.” Others, however, continued the legacy of non-instrumental singing on college campuses. While perhaps not as eccentric as in the movies, the Mainely Voices at the University of Maine has quite a cast of its own. Graduating Senior and President of the group Emma Brusie led the final sera on April 24. With nine songs and guest appearances from two other a cappella groups on campus, UMaine Renaissance and The Maine Steiners, the performance was strikingly lively.

The only co-ed group on campus, the mixed ranges and voices are well represented among 12 students with majors varying from mathematics to social work, with only one singer pursuing an education in music. Do not let that fool you. This is a group of unmistakably talented and full-heartedly passionate individuals.

Kiera Hundley started the show with a rumble, shake and strike (“with a bang” does not do it justice). It is utterly shocking that she is only a first-year member. Hundley sang effortlessly and mesmerizingly. This rich voice, followed by the rest of the talented soloists, stirred one major criticism: these singers could have benefited from microphones and a larger stage. Two other soloists, Sydney Sotir and Abby Stevens, would have smoked out the auditorium if they had any more fire in their performances. Their gentle intros were haunting in comparison to their belts, with Stevens having a remarkable range.

Tenor Ryan Boulay sang with confidence and melded beautifully with Stevens, Brusie and Sotir. Participating as a soloist in three songs, Boulay brought charm and a deeper tone to the female-dominated ensemble. Taking on songs like “Want You Back” by The Jackson Five is a sheer testament to the power of his vocals.

“Work Song” by Hozier was a crowd favorite, but from my seat, “The Bidding” by Tally Hall was the showstopper. Not only is this a classically fun song for a cappella, but it gave a chance to show the personality of the group and shine a light on other soloists. Bass Daxxtyn Williams, tenor Eros Mendoza, alto Kasey Howell and sopranos Lauren Smack and Stevens were perfectly coordinated. What had been a largely auditory performance became a full act, roaring with enthusiasm. While the audience was intimate, it was not quiet. This year’s concluding Mainely Voices showcase was a great farewell to the seniors and did a phenomenal job self-promoting itself as an inclusive space for singers.

Looking to Mainely Voices in fall 2025, it will be interesting to see how the group changes and adapts. With the ever-angelic Emma Brusie and the other senior singers bidding adieu in just two weeks, it will go to show how strong the foundation of the group is without such compelling forces. Given that the executive structure of the group will be graduated, there could be new tides and new attitudes at work within the group. However, the future looks bright given the talent of the other undergraduates. It will be fantastic to see other members without soloist performances, such as Elaine Boody and Mary Cross, see their time in the spotlight.