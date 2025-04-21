Authentic and nostalgic indie folk on Chrysalis’ “Dog Songs”

On April 19, Nashville-based artist Chrysalis unveiled their latest project, “Dog Songs,” an evocative exploration of change and resilience. Headed by the talented Indigo Ansin, Chrysalis is a reflection of their ongoing metamorphosis, both musically and personally. Originating from a place of introspection, this album confronts life’s transitions, questioning who remains a steadfast companion when the tides turn and who chooses to walk away.

“Dog Songs” draws listeners into a rich tapestry of sounds, rooted in the folk revival tradition but boldly crossing genre boundaries. With lyrical influences from notable artists such as Alanis Morissette, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile and Indigo De Souza, each track resonates with raw emotionality akin to reading a personal diary. The songs bleed authenticity, offering a glimpse into the heart of a queer artist bravely navigating a world fraught with challenges.

Chrysalis is no stranger to accolades, having received the Gibson/Music Forward Emerging LGBTQ+ Artist Award and the Salt Lick Americanafest Grant, along with performances at renowned festivals like Boston Calling. Their distinct voice and message have landed them on several editorial playlists, amplifying their commitment to community and radical love. As they balance artistry and activism, hosting mutual aid concerts and more, Chrysalis invites listeners to find strength in vulnerability and the beauty of transformation through “Dog Songs.”

The editorial playlists is how I found out about “Dog Songs,” first hearing the song “do you?”, an amazing indie track that feels like the first day of a childhood summer vacation memory. The song also features one of the most thought-provoking lyrics I’ve ever heard: “Do you believe we go to the same place in the end?” This nostalgic feeling track asks a lot of questions as the title suggests and it really makes the listener feel a lot of emotions about the highs and lows of their past and fears for the future. It is one of the greatest indie songs I’ve heard in a long time, and it has justifiably made its way onto these editorial playlists.

The rest of the album continues with a lot of the same themes of changes as the name like “Chrysalis” would suggest. “uuu,” is another great track like “do you?” With its question-posing lyrics, it’s a good song to belt out if you are ever mad at someone, and a great song to think about as the lyrics ask very powerful questions about the big picture of life. The instrumental work is also great.

Another song I love from “Chrysalis” is “Illusions.” This song will be right up your alley if you enjoy musicians like Laufey and Clairo with its string instrument composition, but it is a little bit more rocking than those artists and Ansin puts their own spin on it. “soccer cleats” and “cheer wine” are some of my other stand outs with the latter being my favorite track as a big fan of the cherry-flavored soda brand growing up.

I highly recommend this album for fans of Indie Folk. This project captures the angst of growing up and changing over time, really earning the name “Chrysalis” through this project, and I hope to see more out of them in the future.