Horoscopes: 4/28 to 5/4

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hello, Aries! This week, transiting Venus enters your sign on Monday, April 28. If you’ve been waiting for love to come to you, this just might be the time. Venus represents love and harmony. Venus in the sign of Aries represents new fiery beginnings. It’s possible you may reminisce on a past love life. Take heart that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be, even if you miss the past. It’s okay to ponder on how wonderful something used to be and at the same time, know that it isn’t for you anymore. Life offers us season after season. In the seasons we grow.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Hi, Taurus! Like Aries, you may be feeling the love bug this week as your ruling planet Venus enters Aries and opens up a portal to new beginnings! Lean into love this week. What do you love about yourself? Do you practice self-love? If not, now may be the time. Take yourself on a date, buy yourself flowers, give yourself permission to celebrate yourself and your accomplishments this week.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Hi, Gemini! This week can you write a poem? A haiku?

Gemini, you star.

Can you wish upon the moon?

Gifts will fall like rain.

This week may be a portal to your creative side if you seek. Spend some time to see if you can awaken your inner creativity. The world needs it. You may be blessed by the Universe for trying to connect, as some believe our creativity comes from the stars.

Cancer: June 21 to July 22

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Hi, sweet Cancer! This week you may feel a tug on your heart. Find and create safe places for yourself and others to be vulnerable. When we are vulnerable, we may heal our inner wounds. This is a week for healing to occur if you allow. Consider scheduling a therapy appointment.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Hello, Leo! My friend, you are mighty and brave. This week may offer great insight if you can find time in nature. You are ruled by the sun and often need to recharge under the sun. This week, there are possibilities of something new and exciting to begin for you. If there is something you’ve been desiring, you may see this start to unfold soon as Venus the ruler of love begins a new cycle. Be on the lookout.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Hi, Virgo! This week, you may be helpful to others. You are a rock star at seeing issues and solving problems. Can you put on your superhero cape this week? If you see someone who may need extra support, this may be your time to shine. However, only offer support if you have the bandwidth to help. This is a great week to plan and organize.

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Oh, sweet, Libra! You, like Taurus, are ruled by the planet of love, Venus. Did you know that? I have good news. Venus is beginning a new cycle this week. This is very exciting for those who are seeking love in their life. This portal may bring about new love and desires and opportunities of creativity. Listen to your heart.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Hi, Scorpio! This is an interesting week for you. This week is an opportunity for love, but also an opportunity to dive into your deepest, darkest creative outlets (in a safe way). You are the Scorpion who has access to the deep and dark underworld. What do you see in there? Most people may feel frightened in this place, but you see beauty. This is a time to explore your inner wounds, yet also explore the possibility of how those wounds can alchemize into beauty.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hello, Sagittarius! This may be a great week to get weird! Sag, you understand how to get wild in the most fun way and from a creative perspective. The world needs this. This is a chance to allow your inner creativity to shine. You may bring joy to yourself and others by being your authentic self. This week, you may also find joy in new hobbies and adventures. Don’t be afraid to try new things.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Oh, Capricorn! You are known for being the goat, the one who gets stuff done. While this is a great quality to have, try not to push yourself too much. Do you know the story of Icarus who flew too close to the sun? He was injured because he wasn’t paying attention and kept wanting to go higher and higher. Don’t be Icarus this week. Instead, allow yourself to take a large break. While relaxing or finding creativity, you may have an epiphany.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

My friend, the aquarian! Are you ready to rumble? You are a part of something great, Aquarius, even if you don’t know it yet. This week, be on the lookout for change in a positive way that brings you closer to a goal or desire. Lean into structure, yet also allow yourself to break from routine when needed. Trust yourself.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Hi, Pisces! You are in a season of completing a cycle. The good news is that the completion will be for the greater good. Toward the end of any cycle, things may feel uncomfortable. Please know that any discomfort around an ending right now will not last forever. Soon, you will know where to go and what to do about a situation in your life. Listen to the whispers of the wind for support and direction.