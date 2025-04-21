UMaine’s first ever Whitewater Club paddles off

The University of Maine’s Whitewater Club held its first meeting at Nutting Hall on April 14 as the first club of its kind on campus. Hosted by club president Caleb Thibodeau and vice president Emily Kidd, the main goal of the club will involve fostering a closely-knit community of rafters built on the principles of leadership and environmental stewardship, as well as being open to rafters of all skill levels.

The club’s very first meeting focused primarily on laying the groundwork for future events and opportunities, followed soon after with a quick icebreaker game. Primarily, the club will use its meetings to educate beginners on different gear and crafts, as well as topics such as proper canoes and kayaks and the Z-drag pulley system. The club will also plan for upcoming whitewater activities, including pool sessions and potential trip ideas to paddle on local streams, such as the Kenduskeag, Souadabscook and Kennebec streams.

Kidd has been rafting since she was 16 years old, while Thibeadou was inspired by his father and surrounding friends when he took trips to the West Branch in Penobscot at a young age. The two had taken a trip to the Grand Canyon during winter break, paddling for 225 miles down the Colorado River.

“Our launch date was Christmas Day. We got back on January 14, and then as soon as we were back, we were kind of inspired to start the club,” said Thibodeau. “It can change your life. It’s unbelievable, such a musical experience. There’s nothing else like it.”

The two have also previously worked together on the Kennebec River as tour guides and have been interested in bringing the whitewater experience to UMaine students. Joined alongside club treasurer Will Morris, Thibodeau and Kidd proposed the club idea at the start of the spring semester.

There have been previous attempts to kickstart a whitewater club at UMaine. According to Kidd, the angle for UMaine’s whitewater club will provide both a fun avenue for experienced rafters to meet up as well as being educational for newcomers.

“One of our main goals through our trips is to really instill a passion for the river in a way that makes people want to be stewards of the river and really care for it,” said Kidd.

The UMaine Whitewater Club is also looking to collaborate with other outdoor student organizations in the near future. This includes but is not limited to, UMaine’s outing club, backcountry squatters and even the skiing club. In particular, Thibodeau hopes to translate his previous experience as a Kennebec river guide and also as a coach at Sugarloaf to help others out on the water.

“Just seeing the look on peoples’ faces when you when you give them that experience, or when they finally figure out how to complete a turn on their skis, and they turn back and look at you, and they’re so excited, because you’ve just unlocked this whole new world for them,” said Thibodeau.

UMaine’s whitewater rafting aims to not only educate and teach people in a fun and engaging way, but to also let members share their passion for outdoor whitewater activities while also instilling lifelong experiences for those who participate.

The UMaine Whitewater Club meets every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Nutting Hall 100.