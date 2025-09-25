Bringing Others Up… And Out!; The Backcountry Squatters

The Outdoors are beloved by all as a sanctuary where individuals can escape the rules and binds of society and feel oneness with something greater. The question is, what if you cannot access this sanctuary? That question is the one that bothered two Montana State first-year students back in 2015. Seeing a lack of women and underrepresented genders in the outdoors clubs of their university, they founded what would become The Backcountry Squatters: a national network of women who just want to get out in nature..

The University of Maine chapter of the organization began in 2019 and has steadily grown since then. The chapter is now beginning its sixth year, and the officers are aware of the ever-evolving nature of a group so new.

“It’s crazy,” said Rachel Harrington, the president of the Squatters. “We heard just this summer that we are now international.”

One thing the Squatters emphasize in their mission statement is that “each chapter takes its own unique approach to cultivating a community that encourages its members to participate and lead in the outdoor community and industry.” This has allowed the UMaine Squatters to invent their own identity while still being in contact with likeminded people around the country.

“It’s cool to see what other chapters are doing in Colorado or Montana; It’s like we’ve formed this network across the country because we are still small and tight-knit. It’s really an honor to be a part of that.” Harrington commented.

They are not only tight-knit on a national level, but locally, as well. Their meetings are a testament to how caring and community-oriented the members are.

“The community aspect alone,” is what drew Social Media Manager Natalie Payton to the organization during her first year at UMaine. “I like the structure. I get to see my best friends two to three times a week just from the meetings. It opens up a new world.” Her words were muffled under the laughter and lively conversation of dozens of other Squatters in the room, engaged in leaf-printing for the latter half of their second meeting of the year.

The event that most students associate with the group is Squatters Prom (aka Squam). There’s nothing quite like it around, and with fun costumes and live local music all in the woods, it has become a significant aspect of their reputation.

“Some people are timid about paying to come to a party,” Payton said, “But not only are you supporting the local bands, you are funding us and everything that we do.”

“It’s symbiotic,” Esther Biro, the Gear Chair, chimed in. “They benefit and we benefit because of the fundraiser.”

This year the bi-annual event will be held on Saturday, September 27 starting at 8pm. Tickets are available online and at the door for $10 and $15 respectively. The theme is ‘Seance Soirée, so come dressed in your witchiest outfit.

If there is one word to describe the Backcountry Squatters of UMaine, it is welcoming. Every member’s unique story gives them the compassion and empathy to reach out to others, and their friendships with one another show how warmly open they are.

“When I first joined, I went rock-climbing;” said Clara Thompson, the treasurer and a second-year at the university. “I had never even done that before, but there were professionals who coached us. I felt very safe and capable.” The barrier of safety and gearing can be one of the hardest to overcome in the world of the outdoors. There are certain social classes that separate those who have the know-how and materials and those who don’t. Reaching past these boundaries is how people learn to love the outdoors.

“If you know nothing, or have nothing, but you have the interest, this is the best place to be,” Harrington stressed. “I came from Massachusetts, and this club got me outdoors for the first time.”

The Squatters meet every Tuesday in Nutting 100 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for any interested in joining. The environment of their meetings is closer to that of a family gathering, with lots of teeth-showing, floor sitting, and a constant stream of conversation from all sides of the room. From the largest to the smallest instance, the Squatters live for community.