Horoscopes: 9/22-9/28

Weekly Theme: This week has a major possibility of receiving news or insight that may alter your life direction, for the better, no matter how bizarre.

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hello, Aries! Aries, how are you doing? How many projects, ideas, or vacations are you dreaming up? That’s your skill Aries, and don’t let anyone stop you from creating a dream. If your community or surrounding friends and family are not supportive of your goals, please reevaluate your community and begin your search for individuals who support you. I say this often, but Aries, you are the beginning of the zodiac wheel. You, out of all the zodiac signs, have the skill of birthing a new creation even if others don’t understand. Stay strong in who you are, we need your creative and energetic ability to begin an idea. Once you create the idea, pass it off to a Taurus (or Virgo or Capricorn) to help you ground your idea in reality.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Hi Taurus! This week is your week to treat yourself! Stop what you’re doing right now, and go get yourself a piece of cake. Eat it for breakfast, eat it with your hands, do whatever, but allow yourself to receive joy in a way that supports you and no one else. Self care. This is important because the zodiac sign Taurus is ruled by Venus, who loves luxury. Taurus is also ruled by the Bull, who can get angry pretty quick when provoked. Taurus doesn’t do well with change, and this week may hold unexpected news for yourself or those around you. Prepare to stay calm by calling in the soft part of you. If you have cake in your mouth, you can’t be upset, right?

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

My sweet, Gemini! Hello darling, have you ever seen the constellation Gemini in the sky? Gemini sits high in the sky with stars, Pollux and Castor. Gemini is lucky in the sense that you have the ability of looking at life through two or more different lenses. This week, if you feel stuck, try looking at life with multiple viewpoints. This may help you feel unstuck. Trust that there are different ways to get to the same destination. You won’t miss out on anything that is meant for you. This may be a great week to talk or write out your thoughts.

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Hi! Oh Cancer, sweet little crabby and big hearted Cancer. This week I encourage you to practice positive self talk and “I AM” statements. Cancer is ruled by the crab, who may either use its shell as a self defense mechanism or be without its shell and feel too vulnerable. This week, try using a balance of both. “ I AM safe,” “ I AM good,” “I AM trying my best,”.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Hello, Leo, my friend! Leo, you are often the life of the party. How do you function when there is no party? Leo, remember that you can be a party all on your own and live life in a way that feels bright to you, even if right now you have no one to experience life with. It may be better to live life alone, rather than with people who are dimming your light. You are the sun Leo, you give life to people, but please don’t forget to give life to yourself, first.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Oh Virgo, whew! This week has a lot going on for you, as well as last week too. Virgo, you are needed, and please don’t forget that! However, you are ruled by Mercury which may make your mind very busy with thoughts and ideas on how to fix things. Be mindful to use this as a gift and not a detriment. You may have to walk away from something that you’re not able to fix at the moment. This does not mean you have failed, but rather it is not time. Allow the door to close on something, so you can open up a new door.

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Libra! Have you ever taken a salsa dancing class? The Wilson Center offers dance. As a Libra, you have the ability of equal partnership. Life is sometimes like a dance, where we rely on others to equally show up for us. Libra, you may fall over if you’re carrying too much weight. This week may be a great opportunity to reflect on your life and create balance.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Oh Scorpio. How art thou? Scoprio is often misunderstood. But man is scorpio one of the most valuable energies. You represent inner–reflection and transformation, life and rebirth. This energy may feel uncomfortable to someone not ready for change, yet change is evolution. Evolution is healthy. At a high vibration, Scorpio may help assist others through dark times. At a low vibration, Scorpio may hide away in their chamber of secrets and hiss at others. Find your balance Scorpio, because the world needs you as you are the key to transformation. Guide us through, my friend.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hello, Sagittarius! Oooo, I feel this week may be a time where you can help others. Sag, you are the philosopher, and one who may be able to see light years ahead with your bow and arrow soaring across timelines. What do you see for us? You may be able to help someone this week who needs your skills. Be open to helping others, as one day, you also may need support. Even if that support is seeing a different perspective.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Hi Cap! For some reason, people have a hard time understanding you. Yet, you just want to work towards your goals, as one should! This week, you may be needed to help others get their ideas off the ground. Who are you working for, Capricorn? This week it may be worth it to evaluate who you are working for and if that’s how you want to use your skills.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Oh my gosh, Aquarius. I am very excited for you this week. You are ruled by Saturn and Uranus and both of these planets are doing BIG things this week. Look, if you want to get ahead, use this energy this week to go with any big changes that arise in your life. You may see the fruition in six months or so. Uranus and Saturn can both feel jarring when they offer us change, don’t let fear stop you from moving ahead in life.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Hi, Pisces! Pisces, I say this with love: this week try not to overindulge in anything that takes you away from reality. As a Pisces, you may love to escape. This is not a bad thing. However, please try to find a balance this week. You also may look at people through rose–colored lenses. Observe how people treat you with their actions, rather than looking at them with their potential. There is no harm for taking a break from someone or something that alters your reality.