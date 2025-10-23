Horoscopes:10/20 – 10/26

Weekly Theme: Cultivating bravery within, even when old wounds reappear. This week it is encouraged to put yourself first and keep your attention on the new version of yourself which you are creating in tiny steps.

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hi Aries! Okay, here’s the deal. As the first sign of the zodiac wheel, you are known to act fast or should I dare say: impulsively. This week it may be a grand opportunity to practice thinking before acting impulsively. For the collective zodiac wheel, we all may be triggered this week as Pluto, the Sun, Scorpio and Jupiter are all dancing together asking us to look at our wounds so we can heal. If a trigger pops up, use your skill to heal. Call on support.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Hi Taurus! Each zodiac sign has low vibration characteristics and high vibration characteristics. This week, it is encouraged to focus on staying above the drama. If drama pops up in your life, how can you observe it without participating in it? If you have to participate in it, try to use this opportunity as a life lesson and learn from it. Astrology has a belief that our triggers may be our best life lessons that may turn into a mastery to help others.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Hi! This week you are encouraged to write down a pro and cons list. Geminis often make fast decisions and then quickly change their mind, sometimes only within hours. To avoid the ‘I changed my mind’ conversation with someone, take time this week to create a pros and cons list. It will be better all around to take time making a decision over having to communicate you’ve changed your mind. Be brave and put yourself first!

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Hello friend! We have a New Moon on Tuesday Oct. 21. Although the new moon will be in the Libra constellation, you may feel moon aspects deeply, as the moon is the ruler of Cancer. New Moons are a time to plant a seed of intention for yourself. The Libra constellation asks us to reflect on our relationships. This week is a good opportunity for you to reflect on your relationships and how they nurture you or drain you. Time to make changes if they drain you!

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Hi Leo! Rawr! In Tarot, the Strength card represents the Leo constellation. Did you know that? You are so strong, Leo. The strength you cultivate should give you more life, not drain your energy. Strength can be sitting quietly and observing. Strength can be not reacting. Strength is not only a physical quality. This week it is encouraged to reflect on what strength looks like for you.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Hi Virgo! This week you are encouraged to nitpick your mental capacity and your mental health. In general, Virgo’s are great at micro managing one’s life. This may be annoying for others, however, this is why people come to you for help. Instead of nitpicking others this week, it is encouraged to look at how you handle triggering experiences. Are you using your skill of seeing detail in a way that harms you or helps you?

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Libra, you are the ruler of balance. Specifically in relationships. People have relationships with everything, not only other people. What is your relationship with food, tv and substances? Tuesday Oct. 21, there is a new moon in Libra. This new moon is asking us to observe our relationships in life and examine how they support us or not. Now is the time to clean up our relationships in life.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Oh Scorpio! The sun enters the constellation of Scorpio on Thursday Oct 23. Yay! On this day the Moon is also in the sign of Scorpio, giving us a big start of Scorpio season! You are the psychic and almost nothing can get past you. You’re able to pick up on all energies, good and bad. This week pay attention to any triggers that pop up in your life. Due to being so open to energy, you may want to start and get rid of relationships that tear you down. What is bringing your energy down in life? Time to let it go. Happy Scorpio season, sweet friend!

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hi Sag! On a scale of 1-10, 10 being happy about the future, one being unhappy about the future, where do you stand? As the Centaur, you hold a bow and arrow that connects to the future. Please do not allow yourself to live a life that does not look forward to things! If you are not looking forward to anything, it is time to change this.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Hi Capricorn. Cap can have a bad reputation and this is mostly due to Saturn being your ruler. Saturn is “the boss” in the zodiac wheel. Saturn is the one double checking the work and rewarding if done correctly or having us redo something if done incorrectly. This energy is not as fun as Gemini, which rules play. However, if there was no structure in life play would not be possible. Both play and structure are important. This week, it is encouraged to observe your balance between play and structure. Is it equal? What goals are you working on?

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Aquarius, you rule over humanity and it is you who will lead a revolution. If you break down the word revolution you get revolve. In astrology revolution and revolve is connected to evolution and evolving. The Oxford Languages define revolve as something that goes around an orbit. In astrology, this looks like the cycle of life and Aquarius is the act of revolving and evolving. I’m sure you can feel that times are changing as we go through the cycle of life, season after season, day after day, and slowly evolving through change. This is important to recognize because astrology believes we have free will to choose how we evolve. Aquarius, what little steps are you taking day-by-day to evolve into the individual you want to be? This week is a great week to look at your life and how it is helping you achieve your goals for yourself and goals for humanity as a whole.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Pisces, I need you to sit down for this week’s horoscopes. Are you seated? Okay, this may get confusing but try and follow me. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac wheel. Neptune rules Pisces. Transiting Neptune goes retrograde back into Pisces for the final time until 2026. For you, this means something you are trying to end may come back into your life. Unfortunately whatever you are trying to end may not actually end until 2026. However, this is a positive aspect because it will be the last time in your lifetime you deal with closing something out in your life. Use this for good and end on a high note. This week make a list of what you want to end in your life so you stay on track. It could be triggering to revisit something you’ve thought was over. Knowing this, how can you stay positive when something triggers you?