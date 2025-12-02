Horoscopes: 11/24 to 11/30

Weekly Theme: This week is a week to be kind to yourself. Take yourself out on a date, write yourself a love letter, buy yourself flowers or coffee or draw yourself a picture.

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Hi Aries! This week is a wonderful week to be kind to yourself. Put yourself first. What project do you want to dabble in? Do you want to try something new or pick back up an old creative project? Maybe even a new haircut or style? This week do one tiny action step that is loving to yourself.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Hi Taurus! Ohhh Taurus, you may be stubborn, but you’re also ruled by Venus which is love, passion and earth centered. This week while walking to class or running errands, can you look for the beauty in the trees, flowers or rocks? Can you spot your favorite tree or plant and whisper a funny message to it? Maybe even tell a tree your worries or fears? Sounds goofy but as a Taurus, it may be something you enjoy!

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Hi Gemini! This week may be a positive week to mother yourself like you would another. Can you tuck yourself in bed? Put a nice glass of water next to your bed? Cook yourself a warm meal? Anything that is loving and kind will do. As a Gemini, this may even look like talking to yourself in a positive way with affirmations like “I love who I am,” “I am safe” and “I’m doing my best and that is enough.”

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Cancer, I believe you’ll enjoy this week’s forecast! This week can you spend a little more time cozy in bed? Or at least at home dilly-dallying around? If you don’t feel safe at home, that’s okay and you can recreate this in a safe place that feels like home. This could even be planning a slumber party with a friend at their home or even spending more time relaxing and doing nothing at a coffee shop. The intention is to relax in a place that feels like home to you or begin to search for a place that feels like home if you don’t have one. The University of Maine offers free counseling to students as well if you need tools on how to create and find relationships that feel safe.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Hi Leo! Leo, how do you feel about change? Does the thought of change make your body tense or jump with joy? I ask because you are ruled by the Sun and lately the Sun is active with Solar Flares that are projecting energy out. Astrologically, this is a positive aspect between the Sun and Earth and as a Leo you may have bursts of energy just like the Sun as you two are connected. It may sound wild and that’s ok. And if it does not resonate, that’s also ok. Those bursts of energy may offer insight and information that may excite you with a new idea for yourself! If you all the sudden have a hankering to try something new, go for it!

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Hi Virgo! I expect this week you may have mental clarity towards the end of the week on an area of life due to Mercury going direct this week. Mercury rules communication and travel. Because of this, sometimes it may affect our minds and how much we think about stuff, especially for Virgos who have the ability to see detail. This week can you use your ability to see detail to practice tiny ways of loving yourself? Instead of looking outward at others, can you look inward and see all the amazing details about yourself? Like how beautiful your eyes may be, for example. Can you give yourself three compliments this week? Start now. Go.

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Hi Libra! Do you like music? Do you sing to yourself? Often Libra deeply cares about others and truly may need others to feel complete due to being “the scales.” How can you feel complete when there is no “other” to balance out the scales? This week make sure to please spend at least a small amount of time loving your own soul. No one needs another to be complete, but community is important to balance out how hard life may be. How can you focus on yourself this week in a loving way so you can show up for others without draining yourself?

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Hi! Take action this week to show love to yourself! What’s your love language? How do you love yourself? Do you give gifts to yourself? This is a great week to focus on you and how you want to be treated. I know Scorpio loves the deep and dark. The blinds closed so don’t feel bad if this means you want to cozy up indoors in the dark with a slow burn movie. That can still be love! Choose you!

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hello Sag! This week Venus in Scorpio trines Jupiter (your ruling sign) in Cancer. It’s astrology jargon, I know, but this means as a Sagittarius you may be tapped into your emotions in a big way this week. You may feel connected love or reminisce on something that brought you love before. Sometimes Jupiter can expand our emotions. If anything, this is a week to love yourself and acknowledge all the cool things you bring to the table because let’s face it, we all know Sag is the cool sign.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Hi Cap! You’d be happy to know that Saturn and Mercury both go direct this week and are no longer in retrograde. This offers us the possibility to see and understand things in a forward thinking way. Wrap up any tasks that need to be completed and then keep on moving forward! Give yourself a hug this week too. Do it now. Like right meow, who cares if people watch. Be brave because you are brave.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Ruled by Uranus and Saturn

Hi Aquarius! Okay, so starting this week you may gain momentum again in an area of life that is important to you. If you’ve felt lost or unsure, things may start to feel more confident as Saturn and Mercury both go direct this week. Be kind to yourself like you are to others.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Hi Pisces! This week is a fantastic opportunity to be on the lookout for a new life passion with Saturn in Pisces and Venus both in a positive aspect to the north node which is our North Star. Be open to change and be open to new possibilities.