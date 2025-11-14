“The Late-Night Local”: What happened to the Orono party bus?

The University of Maine is known for its vibrant nightlife and party scene. One of the major problems that can arise from a night of partying is people not having safe and reliable means of transportation. Over 30 years ago, a local fraternity tried to solve the problem.

In 1989, two Sigma Chi brothers, Kyle Stockwell and Rick Vieulleux, came up with the concept of “The Late-Night Local.” The idea was to have a van that would pick up students from parties and deliver them back home safely. This would decrease the likelihood of drinking and driving, while also protecting students from the cold weather that could lead to hypothermia.

They quickly sought out advisement from former Dean of Students, Robert Q. Dana and got approval from the student government. The university would provide the van and cover the cost of gas, and the brothers would provide their time.

Later that year, the fraternity looked to team up with a sorority to make the environment more comfortable for women. Gamma Sigma Sigma accepted the invitation, and the community service project was in full gear. Every Friday and Saturday from the hours of 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., their services were available.

In 2007, the Sigma Xi chapter reorganized into a new national fraternity known as Alpha Delta. Despite the overhaul, programs like The Late-Night Local stayed alive. However, the project eventually ran into problems.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the university to shut down its regular activities. With the quarantine and social distancing, there were no more parties and therefore, no more Late-Night Local. Greek Life was also hit pretty hard during this time. Gamma Sigma Sigma had problems keeping members — a problem that ultimately led to them shutting down.

Alpha Delta was hopeful that after the pandemic was over they could get their services back on track. However, that would not turn out to be the case. The UMaine Student Government ended up selling the van, pushing back hope of restarting the program anytime soon.

William Barry, the president of Alpha Delta, is an advocate for the Late-Night Local and would be open to its return. “Personally, I am a major proponent of the Local, and the service it provides. We were able to make sure people got home safe and keep people warm during the winter,” said Barry.

As far as Barry is concerned, the brotherhood now has the numbers and the desire to facilitate this community service. “Alpha Delta has a lot more members than we did during the pandemic, and a few of them have expressed interest in running the Local on weekends… All we would need is a new van and a sorority to partner with and we could start it back up again,” said Barry.

Whether or not The Late Night Local becomes a program again, with partying, especially in the winter, it is important to stay safe and have a good way to return home safely.