Over 200 people stand in front of the Federal Building in Bangor as part of the nationwide No Kings National Day of Protest.

Photo Story: No Kings Day of Protest in Bangor

By Elora Griswold on February 24, 2025
On Presidents’ Day around noon, over 200 sign-adorned people gathered in front of the Federal Building in Bangor as part of the No Kings National Day of Protest organized locally by Indivisible Bangor, a grassroots volunteer group focused on ensuring equality of protection and access under the law. Protesters voiced their concerns about President Trump’s executive orders, the actions of Elon Musk and the inaction of Maine Senator Susan Collins.
Frigid temperatures and windy weather conditions didn’t stop protesters from voicing their concerns, with some even climbing a mountain of freshly-plowed snow to be better spotted by cars honking in solidarity on the road. Description: Over 200 people stand in front of the Federal Building in Bangor as part of the nationwide No Kings National Day of Protest.
Two protesters hold signs critiquing President Trump in front of the Federal Building in Bangor. The sign on the left expresses concern over an influx of executive orders since his inauguration, while the sign on the right uses the adage, “If you vote for a clown, expect a circus.” Description: Two male protestors hold signs in a crowd in front of the Federal Building in Bangor.
A woman raises a sign adorned with small American flags that reads “Not Our President” as demonstrators gather in Bangor for the No Kings National Day of Protest. Description: A woman in a red hat and stands facing the road, holding up a large black sign.
One of the more decorative signs in the crowd read, “Against diversity, equity & inclusion? You’ve fallen for fascist KKK bullsh*t. Egg prices aren’t going to be the worst thing to come if you help stop this. NO KINGS.” Description: A group of people stand behind a large cardboard protest sign in front of the Federal Building in Bangor.
Indivisible Bangor, a grassroots volunteer group focused on ensuring equality of protection and access under the law, worked to organize the No Kings National Day of Protest gatherings across three Maine cities on Presidents’ Day. Indivisible Bangor Member Melissa Berky spoke with The Maine Campus about her experience as an organizer and specific motivations behind the protest. Description: Indivisible Bangor organizer Melissa Perky stands in front of a group of people protesting in front of the Federal Building in Bangor.
Published in Multimedia

Elora Griswold
