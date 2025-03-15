 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Protester at the head of the march raising a sign that reads "Our problems exist because keeping them unsolved benefits those in power! Resist" Photo by Elora Griswold

Photo Story: International Women’s Day March in Orono

By Elora Griswold on March 10, 2025
In a gathering that began around noon on Saturday, March 8 at the University Credit Union (UCU) plaza in Orono, approximately 200 protestors dressed in varying shades of pink gathered to march in an International Women’s Day March that was locally organized by the Orono Democrats group, in partnership with several committed Orono resident volunteers. In this photo, attendees can be seen gathering in a circle around Orono resident and organizer Patty Kenny, who delivered a speech and led the march down toward the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge. Description: Protestors stand gathered in the UCU Plaza in Orono for a locally organized International Women’s Day March that drew in over 200 people.
Protestors in the UCU plaza gathered around Kenny, who was one of four Orono women that partnered with the Orono Democrats to host a local International Women’s Day March. In her speech, Kenny reiterated that marching this year involves “fighting back against facism to protect our freedoms – just like generations before us who marched, organized and refused to stay silent.” Description: Orono resident and protest organizer Patty Kenny delivers a rousing speech to protestors gathered in the UCU plaza before walking toward the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge.
Orono resident and protest organizer Patty Kenny posed for the camera to show a sign draped across her back which read, “No elephants in our wombs!” with an elephant symbol inside of a uterus, painted on the black laminated sign. Kenny’s hot pink jacket was one of many in a crowd of over 200 people who wore pink clothing or red lipstick to signal support. In an interview with the Maine Campus, Kenny stated that “We are truly at a crisis moment for all the human race and democracy. And I’m going to try to do everything I can. Sometimes it feels like it’s too overwhelming, but things like this remind you that you do have some power to influence, maybe.” Description: A protester named Patty Kenny shows her sign to the camera among a crowd of over 200 people gathered in the UCU Plaza in Orono.
Orono resident Emma Blair holds a sign that reads, “Get in good trouble,” as the large group began their march toward the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge following organizer Patty Kenny’s lead. The group marched in slow unison toward the bridge as oncoming traffic began to either honk in support or yell out that they support Trump. Description: Protestors participating in a local International Women’s Day March walk downhill toward the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge in Orono.
As protestors started to line the sides of the bridge, Orono resident Kathy Pelletier held a particularly stylish sign high for the camera that read, “Love over hate. Hope over fear. Truth over lies. Science over fiction. Democracy over Fascism.” Pelletier was one of many who expressed excitement over the high-turnout at the event. Description: Orono resident Kathy Pelletier holds her protest sign above a crowd gathered on the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge as part of an International Women’s Day March held in downtown Orono.
Protestors moved from the UCU plaza and then filled in spaces lining the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge, which stands as an entry point to downtown Orono. Six protestors can be seen walking across the bridge and chanting slogans like “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Elon Musk has got to go” in unison. One sign pictured reads, “Hell no! We won’t go back.” Description: A group of six protestors wearing varying shades of pink march in unison to fill space on the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge in Orono.
The long line of protestors stretched from the entry point of the bridge back toward the hill that connects to the UCU plaza, with a number of protestors also filling the other side of the bridge. The group was by in-large filled with women, but a number of men and children were also in attendance. The environment was loud and charged as cars expressed their support or disapproval while passing by the group. A couple signs pictured here read, “Defeat Project 2025: It is treason set to destroy democracy” and another read “Tax the filthy rich.” Description: Over 200 protestors lined the sides of the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge in Orono as part of a local International Women’s Day March organized by the group Orono Democrats.
A group of women stand on the bridge while holding various protest signs created for the march with a picturesque American flag waving in the background. One sign read “Vasectomies prevent abortion” and another read “Women's rights are civil rights.” Description: Several protestors stand on the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge in Orono as part of a local International Women’s Day March holding protest signs.
Orono resident Heather Ragner displays her sign that reads “Deport Musk and impeach Trump.” She shared that she’s been supporting similar causes for decades and was thrilled to see a high-turnout from students and young families at the event. Description: Orono resident Heather Ragner stands on the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge while holding a protest sign as part of a locally organized International Women’s Day March.
In a short interview, Orono resident Kathy Klein shared her reasons for attending the protest. Klein said “I feel like what’s going on with our government is very wrong. We’re not taking care of people who need to be taken care of, [and] we’re abandoning the principles of our democracy. Women’s rights, everyone’s rights, but especially women’s rights are being eroded.” Her bright-pink sign also shared a message, reading, “This sign isn’t big enough to say why March!” Description: Orono resident Kathy Klein poised for the camera on the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge with her sign as part of the locally organized International Women’s Day March in Orono.
A colorful sign that reads “Save the USA” stands in the foreground of a large group of protestors gathered on both sides of the bridge. The protest began at noon and participants slowly began making their way back toward the UCU plaza to stand together about an hour after the march downhill began. Description: Protestors stand holding signs for oncoming traffic to read on the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge as part of an International Women’s Day March in Orono.
In a brief conversation, UMaine student Mads Howorth shared her excitement over the high turnout and local coverage from various media outlets in the area. Traffic on the bridge became denser as the hour-long protest went on, but Howorth patiently waited for the traffic to clear to safely capture this head-on portrait. Description: UMaine student Mads Howorth holds a trans pride flag up among a group of protestors standing on the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge as part of an International Women’s Day March in Orono.
Elora Griswold
