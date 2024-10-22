Maine March Against Domestic Violence honors victims and calls for action

Warning: This story contains details of domestic abuse that may be upsetting to some readers

Attendees gathered on Oct. 18 near Fogler Library at the University of Maine for the 11th annual Domestic Violence March, organized and led by Maine Business School (MBS) Professor Nory Jones. U.S. Senator Susan Collins was a key speaker among others at the event, which served as both a remembrance ceremony and a call to action against Maine’s ongoing domestic violence crisis.

The march commenced with a welcome from Jones, who was proud to announce that “two of the most accomplished and influential women in Maine,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Sen. Collins, would begin the event with speeches on the steps of Fogler Library.

Ferrini-Mundy emphasized the importance of raising awareness and educating people about domestic violence. She acknowledged the personal connections many attendees likely have to the issue and stressed the need to address often overlooked aspects of domestic violence, such as emotional and psychological abuse. She also shared resources available to students, including free support, counseling and referrals from the UMaine Title IX office in Room 235 of the Memorial Union.

“In the Bangor community, there is Partners for Peace, which has a hotline, support groups and provides access to legal services,” Ferrini-Mundy said. “We are here to create a culture where survivors feel safe to seek support.”

Sen. Collins spoke next, and emphasized the importance of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. She discussed this year’s theme of ending domestic violence and not just reducing it. Collins then referenced the recent tragedy in Bangor, where Virginia Cookson was found strangled in her home.

“This isn’t something that’s far away or theoretical—it’s right here in our state,” she said, noting that Cookson’s ex-boyfriend, a convicted felon with a history of domestic violence, was charged with her murder.

Collins discussed her co-sponsorship of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which seeks to prevent convicted domestic abusers from accessing firearms. “It includes some strong provisions to close what was known as the so-called ‘Boyfriend Loophole,’” she explained, referring to the gap that allows dating partners convicted of abuse to keep their firearms.

She also mentioned the importance of supporting victims fleeing abuse, stating that “more than 70% of women in domestic violence shelters reported that their abusers had threatened, injured or killed their pets,” according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

To address this issue, Collins co-sponsored the Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act, which provides funding so shelters can accommodate the pets of those fleeing domestic violence.

Collins concluded by emphasizing the widespread impact of domestic violence in Maine, where it is involved in about half of the state’s annual homicides.

“No state and no community is immune from the horrors of domestic violence,”said Collins, adding that the rate of domestic violence-related homicides in Maine is significantly higher than the national average.

Following Sen. Collins’ speech, attendees walked in unison with protest signs along the Mall toward the New Balance Field House. As per tradition, Dean Robert Dana led the march. One sign MBS Assistant Professor Billy Obenauer held read, “Gender Discrimination perpetuates violence against women! Do better Northern Light!” (pictured below).

Once students filtered into the track area of the Field House, Jones stepped towards the podium once more to introduce Dana, who she noted is retiring this year after over 40 years of service at UMaine.

Dana reflected on the impact of domestic violence, sharing the tragic story of Jennifer Bailey, a UMaine graduate who was recently killed along with her mother by her father. He took a moment to honor her memory.

“She was here in the room with us many times. She was a light, and she was a spark. She believed in everything good,” Dana said.

Adjutant General of the Maine National Guard Diane Dunn spoke next, and chose to mention the critical role of bystanders in addressing domestic violence. She urged the audience not to leave without knowing what to do if faced with such a situation. She concluded by stressing the importance of translating the symbolism of the march into meaningful action.

The final speakers of the night were Deputy Title IX coordinator Heather Hogan and Executive Director at Partners for Peace Amanda Cost. Both stressed the importance of students accessing resources to take action against domestic violence as Dunn referenced in her speech.

They outlined how Title IX can support students while Partners for Peace assists the broader community. After their remarks, they handed the microphone to Casey Faulkingham, director of development and engagement at Partners for Peace. She read the names of each person who passed away in Maine this past year as a result of domestic violence.

Each time a name was called, a student volunteer brought forth a rose symbolizing the life lost. After the ceremony, UMaine Renaissance performed an acapella song to honor the victims.

The following is a list of the names Faulkingham read to the crowd.

Kylee Turcotte, 30 (Oct. 6, 2023 – Lisbon Falls, Maine)

Christine Miller, 64 (Nov. 21, 2023 – Thompson, Maine)

Aremean Mayo, 93 (Nov. 25, 2023 – Denmark, Maine)

Michael Willett, 69 (Nov. 25, 2023 – Denmark, Maine)

Amy Nickerson, 50 (Nov. 27, 2023 – Searsmont, Maine)

Braxtyn Smith, 10 (Feb. 18, 2024 – Bangor, Maine)

Emali Sallee, 19 (April 11, 2024 – Minot, Maine)

Dale Gaudreau, 59 (May 28, 2024 – Peru, Maine)

Quayshawn Wilson, 22 months (May 29, 2024 – Thomaston, Maine)

Harmony West, 11 (July 27, 2024 – Mechanic Falls, Maine)

Hope West, 6 (July 27, 2024 – Mechanic Falls, Maine)

Virginia Cookson, 39 (Sept. 25, 2024 – Bangor, Maine)

Lisa Bailey, 58 (Oct. 6, 2024 – Bath, Maine)

Jennifer Bailey, 32 (Oct. 6, 2024 – Bath, Maine)