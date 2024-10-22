Police Beat: 10/01 to 10/08

10/01:

At about 8 a.m., an information complaint was filed at Somerset Hall by a mother who was seeking assistance securing transportation to visit her son with stage-four cancer. The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) forwarded the request to the director at Student Life who will resolve the concern.

Around 11 a.m., an information complaint was filed at the Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center regarding an issue with an on-site contractor. UMPD requested the contractor to leave, and he complied.

At about 3 p.m., a property damage report was filed in the Belgrade parking lot after the front of one student’s car was struck by another student’s vehicle. Both vehicles remained operational, and no injuries were reported. Due to damages exceeding $2,000, UMPD completed a crash report.

At 5:30 p.m., a theft complaint was reported from Hilltop Dining Hall regarding AirPods stolen from a locker at the New Balance Recreation Center. UMPD assisted the student by using Find My iPhone, which initially pinged the location of the Airpods at The Avenue at Orono on Hudson St. UMPD would typically go unit to unit using the pinging technology to pinpoint the exact location, but the phone was turned off – preventing them from playing a sound to aid in the search. The AirPods have not yet been found, and there are no suspects at this time.

Around 6:30 p.m., a female student filed an information complaint through the Black Bear Safe app reporting that a black Nissan with four college-aged males followed her as she walked on campus. She stated that no contact was made, but the incident left her feeling uneasy. UMPD arrived on the scene but found no vehicle, so the complaint was marked as resolved.

10/02:

At around 7 a.m., a property damage crash was filed at Hitchner Hall. The student claimed that his vehicle sustained damage while parked in a lot outside the building. Upon inspection, UMPD found damages totaling less than $2,000, so a crash report was not filed.

At 5 p.m., an information complaint was filed on Long Road after a black Audi with no plate number was reported to be revving its engine loudly at each intersection on campus. UMPD is still searching for the vehicle, and there are no suspects at this time.

Around 10:30 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed by a student in Androscoggin Hall. The student heard someone yelling “help” outside their dorm room, presumably in an adjacent hallway or on a different floor. UMPD responded by searching the area but heard no yelling upon arrival. Nothing appeared out of line and no one was in distress, so the complaint was marked unfounded.

10/03:

At about 7 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed near The DeMeritt University Forest after a forest ranger observed two males acting suspiciously in the woods near the bunker behind the school. Upon responding, UMPD found the two males having a campfire and cooking hotdogs on University property. Despite the fire being properly built, they were informed that cookouts are not allowed on the grounds. The students were instructed to extinguish the fire and leave the area. They complied, so no further action was taken.

Around 11 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at the Alfond Stadium in regards to a large group of people hanging around the bleachers who did not appear to be students. After arriving on scene, UMPD found that the group of people were workers getting ready to coordinate their next task on the job. The complaint was marked as resolved.

10/04:

At 2:30 a.m., an alcohol offense was reported at Somerset Hall. UMPD found two intoxicated male students of legal drinking age lying in the hallway. One was breathing but unresponsive, while the other was responsive but inebriated. Emergency services were called, and the responsive student initially agreed to go to the hospital with UMPD for a safety check. However, he later asked to call his aunt who works as a nurse instead of being transported to the hospital. After speaking with her, he followed her advice and agreed to be transported to the hospital by UMPD. Both students were treated at the hospital. A report was completed and submitted to student conduct.

At around 10:30 a.m., an information complaint was filed at Hilltop Commons after a groundskeeper discovered several alcohol cans near the trail entrance. While a gathering was suspected, the lack of cameras in the parking lot prevented any footage of the entrance. Cameras from the New Balance Recreation Center captured the suspects, but they were too distant to be identified.

Around 9 p.m., an information complaint was filed at Hart Hall. The Resident Assistant (RA) received a suspicious letter that claimed to be from the Department of Defense. UMPD reviewed the letter and deemed it a scam. The RA was advised to not mail anything back to the sender, and the complaint was marked as resolved.

Around 10 p.m., UMPD made an agency assist for the Maine State Police at UMaine’s University Park on Connecticut Street in Old Town. They were searching for a suspect described as a male “hunter”—though it was unclear whether this referred to a hunter or someone named Hunter. UMPD visited an apartment near the park where the suspect was previously listed as living. Officers were informed the suspect no longer resided there, and no further information was obtained.

10/05:

At about 1 p.m., an anonymous complaint was filed through Campus Eyes. The report was made by a student that had information regarding another student who ingested cocaine but lives off campus. No specific name was provided for UMPD to investigate, so there are no suspects.

At 6 p.m., a property damage crash involving two vehicles was reported in front of the UMaine Police Department. The report included few details, but no injuries were noted.

10/06:

At about 2 a.m., a noise complaint was filed at Patch Hall regarding a motorcycle owner loudly revving their engine in the parking lot. When UMPD arrived, they found a motorcycle still warm to the touch and ran the license plate, which identified the owner as a student. Officers attempted to contact the student, but no one answered the door. UMPD left a message for the student to reach out.

10/07:

Around noon, a property damage crash was reported in the Belgrade parking lot. A student attempted to pull into a parking space and in the process, damaged a parked vehicle. There were no injuries reported, and damages appeared to be less than $2,000 so a crash report was not filed.

Also at noon, an information complaint was filed at the Cutler Health Center regarding a vehicle that had been idling in the parking lot since 9 a.m. UMPD responded and left a message for the owner, who was a student in class. The situation resolved itself when the student finished class and found the vehicle running.

At 5 p.m., an information complaint was filed at Folger Library after an older man with no shoes was seen asking for directions to the nearest vehicle charging station. UMPD searched the library and checked various charging stations on campus but could not locate the individual, so the complaint was marked as resolved.

At about 7 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed near Valentine Hall. It was reported that a sorority was breaking dishes and glasses near the dumpsters. When UMPD arrived there was no debris found near or within the dumpster indicating that glass had been broken in the area.

10/08:

Around 6 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed near York Hall after an RA shared concerns regarding the mental health of one of their residents. UMPD made contact with the student who seemed fine despite concerns. There were no factors determined that would suggest the student needed help receiving mental health treatment, so the complaint was marked as resolved.