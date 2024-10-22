Police Beat: 10/09 to 10/15

10/09:

Around 3:30 a.m., a welfare check was requested at Penobscot Hall regarding an intoxicated male student sleeping in the shower. The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) responded to the dormitory and woke the student, who was responsive and received a wellness check from the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC). The student said he didn’t want to be transported for further medical care. A report was completed and the student was referred to conduct.

At 2:30 p.m., a disorderly complaint was filed near Oak Hall. The complaint reported a nontraditional male student yelling outside the hall. UMPD responded to the area and made contact with a male student near the hall, but it became clear he was not the one responsible for the disturbance. The suspect was not found.

Around 4:30 p.m., an information complaint was filed at Knox Hall concerning a disagreement between roommates. The parents of the students involved contacted UMPD, requesting that the roommates be separated and moved to different living spaces. UMPD involved residential assistants and the UMaine Student Life office to help coordinate the reassignment of rooms.

10/10:

At 10 a.m., an information complaint was filed near the UMaine Children’s Center about a student and adjunct professor arguing over who would pick up a child in their care from the center. The report did not clarify their relationship with each other nor the child, but the situation was resolved after UMPD responded to mediate the conversation.

At about 11 a.m., an information complaint was filed at Jenness Hall regarding a disagreement between a professor and employees at the construction site directly outside Alfond Stadium. The professor explained that he parked in the closed-off area because it was closer to his office, and he has a handicap placard. UMPD contacted the professor and clarified the parking rules surrounding the construction site, explaining that parking is not allowed there despite the handicap placard. The professor agreed to move his vehicle, which resolved the matter.

Around 10 p.m., a noise complaint was filed at Kennebec Hall concerning excessively loud music coming from a dorm room. UMPD contacted the students in the dorm, who agreed to turn the music down. No further complaints of loud music were reported from the hall that night.

10/11:

At 10 a.m., a theft complaint was filed at Jenness Hall by a student who shared that someone had unscrewed and stolen the factory handlebars from their locked bicycle outside the hall overnight. There is no camera outside the hall, so responding officers could not identify a suspect.

10/13:

At about 9 a.m., a welfare check was requested at the Doris Twitchell Allen Village (DTAV) residence hall. The request was made by a student who shared that his floor was vibrating and that someone might be trying to communicate in Morse code. UMPD contacted the student and they mutually agreed to make an appointment with the UMaine Counseling Center. After the appointment was scheduled, the issue was marked as resolved.

At 5 p.m., a harassment complaint was filed by a group of UMaine students who claimed they were being harassed by a group of Husson University students. The UMaine students reported that the Husson students made derogatory remarks and insisted their swim team was superior. UMPD contacted the Husson students and requested they stop the verbal harassment. The students complied, and no further incidents have been reported between the two groups.

10/14:

Around 10 a.m., a property damage crash was reported near University Park family housing. The day before, a motorcycle was struck and knocked down to its side in a hit-and-run incident. Upon inspection, UMPD found damages totaling less than $2,000, so a crash report was not filed.

At 11 p.m., a welfare check was requested at Kennebec Hall after a student reported a loud buzzing sound emanating from a room in the hall. UMPD contacted the room’s resident, who was at a local concert and unable to return to address the noise. The student granted UMPD permission to enter the room and turn off the device causing the sound, which resolved the issue.

Thirty minutes later, a welfare check was requested by a UMaine parent for their child living in Somerset Hall. UMPD made contact with the student and asked them to call their parents.

10/15:

Around 12:30 a.m., a verbal disagreement was filed concerning a family fight at an apartment within University Park family housing. UMPD determined that the two residents of the apartment had been engaged in a heated verbal conflict, but no physical altercation occurred. UMPD helped mediate and resolve the issue.

At 6:30 a.m., a welfare check was conducted at a dorm in DTAV after parents called UMPD and asked that officers have the student call them. The student was compliant with the officer’s request, and the matter was resolved.

At about 11 p.m., a female student concerned for her safety filed a suspicious person complaint. She shared that a vehicle had followed her from Augusta to the UMaine campus. The student said there were no verbal threats made or visible aggression from the occupant of the suspicious vehicle, but she found it odd that she had been followed for that long of a distance. UMPD was unable to obtain identifying information.