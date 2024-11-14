Celebrity and political endorsements: Who supported whom in the 2024 Election?

With local and national elections concluded, voters should know who endorsed their candidates. Public endorsements are a powerful way to show support for a candidate and to give them a reputable backing. Anyone can endorse a candidate, but the bigger a person’s following, the more impact that endorsement will have. Many politicians, celebrities and organizations took the time to endorse various candidates during this election season.

Local elections

Maine U.S. Senate Race

Angus King (Independent, incumbent), David Costello (Democrat) and Demi Kouzounas (Republican) were Maine’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate.

King has been in politics since 1995, giving him time to accrue endorsements from Equality Maine, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and multiple labor organizations. He was also endorsed by various athletes and local politicians. King is widely accepted as one of Maine’s most popular politicians, and he led a successful campaign to win his third term in the U.S. Senate this election season.

David Costello has worked within government for most of his life. He was endorsed by the University of Maine College Democrats, the Committee to Protect Health Care and the Maine Democratic Party. He also has support from other local Democratic organizations.

Demi Kouzounas has been practicing politics since 2012, and was endorsed by the Christian Civic League of Maine and many civilians.

U.S. House, Maine’s Second Congressional District (Federal)

Jared Golden (Democrat, incumbent) and Austin Theriault (Republican) were Maine’s leading candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District.

Golden has been in politics since 2014, and since then, accumulated endorsements from various organizations such as BOLD Democrats, the Human Rights Campaign and VoteVets. He took an impartial stance on this year’s presidential election, predicting a victory for Donald Trump. He has not made a statement following the results of the presidential election.

“I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system,” said Golden, according to Politico.

Theriault is a relatively new politician, but notably has Donald Trump’s support. Theriault was endorsed by Travis Mills and the Thomas College Republicans as well as several other local politicians and organizations. He has not spoken about the results of the presidential election. According to the Bangor Daily News, he requested a recount of votes for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District.

Presidential election

Donald Trump (Republican)

Donald Trump gave 306 endorsements during this election season, and was endorsed by public figures such as Elon Musk, Kid Rock and Kanye West.

“This is no ordinary election. President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution,” Musk said at an October 2024 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former president survived an assassination attempt in July.

Kamala Harris (Democrat)

Kamala Harris has notably been endorsed by many popular public figures such as President Joe Biden, Taylor Swift, Billie Eillish and American activist Barbara Pierce Bush.

“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign… I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights,” Bush said in an October 2024 interview for People Magazine.

Public reactions following the presidential election

Public figures across the nation took to social media to declare their stances on the outcome of the election.

“It’s a war on women,” said Billie Eillish in an Instagram story post following election night results.

Meanwhile, Musk expressed excitement about the outcome of the election despite a complicated history with Trump.

“We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back,” said President Biden in a speech this week.

The presidential election results sparked intense reactions nationwide, with some celebrating and others expressing deep outrage—a predictable response given the campaign’s divisive nature.