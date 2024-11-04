Debates surrounding same-day voter registration continue ahead of the election

Voters in Maine can register before Election Day via mail, in person at their local town office or even at their local polling location on Election Day. While the right to register on Election Day has been adopted in over 20 U.S. states and purported to increase youth voter turnout, the practice remains controversial given fears around voter fraud or interference. A look into the history of same-day voter registration (SDR) in Maine and arguments surrounding the practice can provide voters with insight into what style of registration best suits their needs and preferences.

There are several registration options for those who wish to vote on Election Day. Online voting registration has closed, but Maine citizens still have the opportunity to register in person before or on Election Day. To register in person, simply print and fill out the voter registration card and turn it in at your local town office or city hall, along with an ID and proof of residency.

SDR works similarly. A voter must still follow the same guidelines, but they are able to cast their ballot immediately after. This, however, is a controversial system. While SDR may increase voter turnout, it may also cause unintended negative effects on operation efficiency of polling places. It is important to be educated on the benefits and drawbacks of SDR in order to make an informed decision about when to register.

Maine unanimously decided to implement SDR in 1973, but more recent arguments raised regarding the 2011 Maine Same-Day Registration Veto Referendum were largely split. Republicans worried SDR could open doors to voter fraud and result in uninformed voting. In contrast, Democrats argued that SDR does not compromise election security and that its removal would reduce voter turnout by creating additional barriers to voting.

On a national level, SDR is offered in over 20 states and Washington, D.C. The opinions of national Republican and Democratic politicians largely reflect those of local Maine Politicians. Democrats tend to be more enthusiastic about SDR than Republicans.

A 2021 study from the Journal of Politics revealed that SDR significantly boosts turnout among young voters, who are often impacted by traditional registration laws due to their higher rates of relocation.

SDR does not seem to affect election security or increase voter fraud because a voter cannot register without providing a valid ID and proof of residence. On the other hand, SDR may cause chaos for election officials because they are not able to properly anticipate the number of voters they will have to process. This may significantly slow down the voting process since officials could become overwhelmed.

University of Maine Associate Political Science Professor Robert Glover offered his opinion on the matter, sharing that he is a supporter of SDR.

“In a democracy, our legitimacy depends upon as many people voting as possible, so it just makes sense to me. And Maine is proof that this can be done competently and efficiently, without any negative effects in terms of the integrity of our elections,” said Glover. “We have really remarkable state elections officials, local election clerks, and poll workers ensuring that this happens.”

Glover added that we should be thankful for the work done by poll workers. Conor Dadmun, a first-year political science major, also shared his thoughts.

“I think that if same-day voter registration allows just one person to vote who wouldn’t have otherwise, it is worth it. I think it is important that everybody be able to participate in something that will impact their lives and the future of our country and community,” said Dadmun. “I think it is especially important for younger voters who may have never registered or don’t know how.”

Election Day is fast approaching. Students are encouraged to vote if they are eligible, and to make an informed decision.