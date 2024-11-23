A Maine voter registration card that many students filled out on voting day. Photo by Emma C Fermo.

A Maine voter registration card that many students filled out on voting day. Photo by Emma C Fermo.

How election season impacts mental health and who can help

Election season can come with baggage no matter the outcome, and during the holiday season, many individuals struggle to find solid ground. Political stress often exacerbates pre-existing mental health conditions and leads to feelings of helplessness and depression. The strain on University of Maine students was explored to better understand this phenomenon as well as to uncover strategies for navigating election-related stress.

This fall, the election was a topic of strong focus as many considered it to be an important presidential race. As a result, individuals may have been subjected to significant nerves. In the American Psychological Association’s 2024 Stress in America survey, 77% of U.S. adults said the future of our nation was a major source of stress in their lives

UMaine Counseling Center Director Angela Fileccia is a licensed clinical social worker who observed the impact of the election on students in her practice.

“We did roughly have about 20-ish students who, in the days immediately after the election results, did directly cite the results of the election as a source of anxiety, stress and fear…They are fearful about what’s going to happen to them as a result of these elections,” said Fileccia.

Additionally, Fileccia noted that specific demographics are at a disproportionate risk of strain on their mental wellbeing.

“People of Color, LGBTQ community members, women, etc., those individuals will certainly have a different experience psychologically,” said Fileccia. “These are individuals who have been historically marginalized, and so for them things can feel really personal.”

What potentially sets political anxieties apart from everyday stress is the ability to manage it. Fileccia described how in our daily lives, there is a modicum of control over stress. For instance, by taking action, we can get on top of work or school.

“However, with something like an election there’s not a lot of direct action that can be taken to help sort of reduce some of that stress and anxiety. So, it can feel very much out of control,” said Fileccia.

She also described how this lack of control can have a larger influence on our general health and well being.

“The body responds to stressors to sort of get you ready for action. So when you’re able to take action, you can reduce or dissipate that stress or anxiety a bit,” said Fileccia.

The outcomes of this election could lead to changes in key federal agencies that impact national wellbeing. Such shifts influence industries and the lives of those who rely on them, particularly in sectors like healthcare, where uncertainty about policy changes may increase demand for services.

“When there’s an administration change at the federal level, regardless of the party in power, there are changes to things like the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and so on,” said Fileccia.

Fileccia suggested that the most important thing during these times is to stay connected with the community. She provided a final statement on behalf of the counseling center.

“We’re always available for students, even just for a consultation, to ask questions, etc. As we move closer to the administration change and additional policies get implemented that might impact people directly, I’d encourage all students to come in, talk to us, or give us a call. We’re happy to help,” said Fileccia.