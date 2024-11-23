‘Stop the sweeps’ rally held at Bangor City Council meeting, to no avail

A “Stop the Sweeps” rally was held at the Bangor City Council meeting on Nov. 13. The purpose of the rally was to protest the proposed sweep of Camp Hope. Camp Hope, also colloquially known as “Tent City,” is a homeless encampment behind the Hope House on Corporate Drive in Bangor. The proposed “sweep” is currently scheduled for Dec. 31.

The rally started at 6 p.m. outside of the council meeting. This included speeches by unhoused individuals on their experience, and leaders of local aid organizations. Many called for Bangor to cancel the sweep as freezing temperatures and displacement can lead to dangerous outcomes.

At 7:30 p.m., public testimony started inside the meeting where many addressed the city council. There were 22 individuals who delivered testimony to the councilors, the majority speaking out against the sweep of Camp Hope.

“Would any of you like to have your house broken into and taken from you? That’s what it’s like to be homeless,” said an unhoused Bangor resident in their statement.

Proponents of the encampment sweep say that the encampment poses a safety risk. A man died in a tent fire on Nov. 10 while trying to keep himself warm.

An estimated 60 people currently reside in Camp Hope. This week, the Bangor Homeless Response Manager Jena Jones announced they will move forward with the sweep as planned.