Students react to Trump’s victory and local election results

The 2024 election season delivered a mix of expected and surprising outcomes. With Donald Trump re-elected as the 47th President of the United States, closely contested congressional races in Maine and shifts in the state legislature, students were left feeling a mix of hope and disillusionment. For many, this election not only underscored the polarization of the country but also highlighted the growing dissatisfaction with the traditional two-party system.

According to the Associated Press, Trump secured 312 electoral votes, and Kamala Harris earned 226, ensuring his return to the White House.

For international affairs student AJ Mauser, the outcome was deeply unsettling, sparking fears for both domestic policy and America’s role in international affairs..

“I was terrified,” Mauser said. “It just goes to show the amount of fear that this man has surrounding him…because I know that the President-Elect is going to cause chaos and spread hate all across America and instill fear in our allies internationally.”

Mauser also pointed specifically to concerns about NATO, fearing a potential U.S. withdrawal under Trump’s leadership.



“Countries like the UK and Germany and France…are worried that the USA will no longer be involved in NATO,” Mauser said. Domestically, he criticized Trump’s rumored cabinet selections, calling them “a mockery of everything that America knows and respects.”

Others on campus offered varying opinions. Jack McGlincey, an international affairs student, approached the election results analytically.

“Many people my age that I know appeared very shocked by the election results, but between the two candidates, historically, polling has underestimated President Trump,” said McGlincey.

McGlincey emphasized missteps by the Harris campaign, citing inconsistent messaging and overreliance on celebrity endorsements.

“It appeared that the campaign didn’t work on putting Harris center stage ‘til the end,” McGlincey noted.

Reflecting on the campaigns, McGlincey posed a general question: “Is this election a success of the Trump campaign or a failure of the Harris campaign?”

Various Maine election results mirrored polarized national dynamics. Independent Senator Angus King won re-election to the U.S. Senate, maintaining his influential position in Washington. King’s victory reinforced his reputation as a bipartisan figure able to appeal to both Democratic and Republican voters.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Representative Jared Golden narrowly retained his seat in a highly competitive race against Republican challenger Austin Theriault. The outcome highlighted the district’s status as a political battleground and underscored the importance of appealing to its diverse electorate.

At the local level, elections for the Maine Legislature brought notable shifts, particularly in the Senate, where Republicans gained ground. While Democrats retained control of the House, the tighter margins could require greater bipartisan cooperation to advance legislative priorities.

Issues such as education funding, healthcare and renewable energy are expected to dominate upcoming legislative sessions. For students, these outcomes may directly impact tuition rates, state grants and employment opportunities in emerging industries.

The 2024 election results ignited discussions across the Orono campus about the state of American democracy and the role of young voters in shaping its future. While opinions vary, there is a shared recognition of the stakes.

For some, like McGlincey, the results serve as a reminder of the complexities of electoral politics. His analysis underscores a broader takeaway: Elections are not just about winning and losing but about the choices that shape the direction of the country. For others, it is an omen of things to come.

“We, as Americans, elected this. So this is all on us,” Mauser said.