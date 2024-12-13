The impact of winter break on local businesses

As winter break approaches, local businesses in college towns like Orono brace for a seasonal slowdown. According to Business Insider, students make up as much as 80% of their customer base. For local establishments like Game Citadel, owned by Shawn Allaire, sales drop significantly after mid-December, prompting adjustments like reduced hours and a focus on their flagship location in Bangor.

​​The holidays are almost here, and many students are preparing to head home after finals. While the break offers a chance for students to rest and recharge, local business owners are preparing for the challenges that come with reduced foot traffic during winter break.

According to LinkedIn, the fourth quarter is the biggest time of year for many businesses. The hallmarks of the fourth quarter include Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. Some businesses start to prepare for the fourth quarter months in advance to be able to accommodate the amount of customer traffic they will receive.

The potential for increased traffic can be different in college towns. Business Insider claims that college town establishments rely heavily on students, who comprise up to 80% of their demographic. While businesses do receive traffic from the Christmas rush, it comes to an end much earlier than in non-college towns due to the start of winter break. However, many businesses have plans in place to combat the impact.

Shawn Allaire, owner of Game Citadel in Orono and Bangor, contributed his perspective on the matter.

“The student body is a significant portion of the population. So when they’re gone, things change. Although there is a lot of retention over those months, a lot of kids live off of campus and tend to stick around, so I think the shed is only like, 30% that go home,” said Allaire.

He continued by sharing how Game Citadel typically navigates the shift in business.

“[Students are Christmas shopping at Game Citadel], and they probably will continue to about the 16th, and then it drops off precipitously. We basically shutter that location [ Orono] during those times and focus just on the flagship,” Allaire said.

Allaire added that the best way to support Game Citadel and other local businesses during the holiday season is to purchase gift cards. However, they usually don’t get used until students return to campus. He also mentioned that many other local businesses are aware of the decrease in sales once college students go home, and they compensate for this by shortening their hours.

For local businesses in Orono, it’s clear that the return of students after winter break will mark the end of a challenging holiday season and the start of reconnecting with their customer base.